BIOLASE NAMES DR. RUSSELL MORROW AS CHIEF DENTAL OFFICER

Dr. Morrow brings extensive clinical, dental and DSO experience to help expand laser adoption globally

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), a global leader in dental lasers, today announced the appointment of Russell Morrow, D.D.S. as Chief Dental Officer ("CDO"), effective November 1, 2022. Dr. Samuel Low, who has served as Chief Dental Officer since 2016, will be taking on a new role as Vice President, Clinical Strategic Alliances, where he will focus on building partnerships and growth with Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), universities and government institutions.

BIOLASE Logo (PRNewsfoto/BIOLASE, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Morrow has been practicing dentistry for over 15 years in a variety of practice types and settings. His most recent role as Regional Doctor Mentor of Operations for Heartland Dental, the nation's largest DSO, included overseeing the growth of over 60 doctors in three states as well as providing mentorship for hundreds of dentists throughout the United States. Dr. Morrow was a President's Club recipient from Heartland Dental in recognition of his leadership, advanced dental skill, and service to the dental community.

Dr. Morrow is passionate about the use of lasers in dental treatment and teaches certification classes for both hard and soft tissue lasers. He is a Dental Examiner for the Western Regional Examination Board (WREB) and currently serves on the Arizona State Dental Board appointed by Governor Ducey and the Dental Exam Review Board (DERB). Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Dr. Morrow completed his undergraduate education at the University of Utah, with a major in Exercise Sports Science. He went on to attend New York University College of Dentistry where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery.

"Dr. Morrow's clinical expertise and knowledge of the dental industry, combined with his significant role at the nation's largest DSO, make him ideal to lead BIOLASE's clinical team as we pursue our goal of growing laser adoption across the dental industry," said John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Morrow is a strong advocate for laser dentistry and has already worked with hundreds of dentists to adopt laser technology while at Heartland, and we look forward to his continued role in expanding the use of lasers within DSOs and with all dentists. Dr. Morrow's extensive background in general dentistry also fits well with BIOLASE's strong roster of dental professionals, both on staff and on our Board. Dr. Morrow will be integral to the success of our previously announced initiative to expand our training operations footprint and establish our first Model Dental Office ("MDO") at our corporate location, which is planned to launch in the first quarter of 2023. These investments, we believe, will continue to accelerate and expand laser adoption within the 150,000+ general dentist community."

"Additionally, I would like to personally thank Dr. Samuel Low for the critical role he has played in developing and expanding the footprint of laser dentistry globally over the last six years as CDO. Dr. Low continues to bring strong commitment and dedication to laser dentistry, and in his new role he will continue to be a great asset to the organization as he furthers our partnerships and growth in specialty markets."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase, Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry, and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase.

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

EVC Group LLC

Michael Polyviou / Todd Kehrli

(732) 933-2754

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com / tkehrli@evcgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOLASE, Inc.