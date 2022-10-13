Herbalife Nutrition Marks Three Years of Tackling Food Insecurity With Release of Its Nutrition for Zero Hunger Food Insecurity Impact and Renews Pledge to Help End Global Hunger

Initiative Renews $2.3 Million Commitment, Underscoring Growing Need for Critical Resources and Nutrition Expertise



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Food Day, Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, is celebrating three years of its Nutrition for Zero Hunger (NFZH) initiative, which aims to help end global hunger. Together with the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF), the company will renew the joint pledge of $2.3 million, over the next three years, to organizations engaged in the battle to end hunger worldwide. In addition to the grants funded by HNF, Herbalife Nutrition will continue donating nutrition products and promotional support to partner organizations.

Nutrition for Zero Hunger impact from our 2019 launch to mid-year 2022 (PRNewswire)

This year 828 million people are projected to face hunger, according to the United Nations World Food Programme. The lasting effects of the pandemic, current inflation rates, and ongoing environmental challenges have exacerbated the situation, with many organizations continuing to rely on public/private partnerships to support them with technical and financial contributions.

Herbalife Nutrition and the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation's Nutrition for Zero Hunger initiative is working to eradicate hunger around the globe. Together they have provided $7.9 million over the past three years, including $1.7 million granted by HNF, and $6.2 million worth of cash and in-kind gifts contributed by Herbalife Nutrition.

"Our new pledge of $2.3 million is a further testament to our commitment to eradicating hunger. Working with partners such as World Food Program USA, The Hunger Project, and now The Global FoodBanking Network, has enabled us to make a real difference in providing much needed nutrition to those in need," said Alan Hoffman, executive vice president, Global Corporate Affairs, Herbalife Nutrition.

In 2022, Herbalife Nutrition and HNF expanded the footprint of Nutrition for Zero Hunger, including new partnerships with The Global FoodBanking Network and The Power of Nutrition, focusing on support for establishing food banks and nutrition education respectively.

The new partnerships and programs join Nutrition for Zero Hunger's ongoing work with global, regional partners including World Food Program USA, The Hunger Project, The Mexican Foodbanking Network (BAMX), U.S. African Development Foundation (USADF), Sambhav Foundation, United Way of Bengaluru, Chinese Red Cross Foundation and China Foundation for Rural Development (formerly named as China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation), among others.

The initiative now supports 21 partners and dedicated programs which are all committed to ending hunger in several regions around the world through increased access to food and nutrition, nutrition education, community development and food system innovation.

Since the start of the initiative in September 2019 through mid-year 2022, Nutrition for Zero Hunger program and partnership impacts include the following:

Donated approximately 2 million meals

Donated approximately 360,000 pounds of food and 5.3 million servings of Herbalife Nutrition product

Supported approximately 520,000 people in 2021

Provided nearly 600,000 nutrition education materials to communities

Granted approximately $1.7 million in cash by the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Donated approximately $6.2M in cash and in-kind gifts from Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal 2 – Zero Hunger, which calls for bold action to end hunger in all its forms by 2030. Zero Hunger goals include ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

For more information, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information about the Nutritio for Zero Hunger initiative, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com/global-responsibility/nutrition-for-zero-hunger/.

About Nutrition for Zero Hunger

Through Nutrition for Zero Hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is helping tackle rising global hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition. As a leader in the nutrition industry, we are committed to addressing this need through combined efforts for access to healthy nutrition and nutrition education. Nutrition for Zero Hunger aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 2, which calls for bold action to end malnutrition in all its forms by 2030, as well as solutions to end global hunger and improve nutrition worldwide. The initiative addresses global hunger, food security and malnutrition through key commitments to ensure greater access, education, and empowerment of healthy nutrition worldwide.

About the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation

Herbalife Nutrition Foundation ("HNF") is devoted to improving lives and communities around the world. With a focus on making nutrition more accessible, eradicating hunger, and promoting economic opportunities, HNF works with leading local and global organizations, ensuring that we are nourishing people and the planet, because both together, lead to a healthier world. For more information about HNF and how you can support the Foundation's important work, visit www.herbalifenutritionfoundation.org .

