Historic Filipinotown Nonprofit Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Annual Barangay Awards During Filipino American History Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning 50 this year, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) will return to its first, in-person awards gala in three years. Known as the 2022 Barangay Awards, the awards show will pay tribute to the community heroes, or barangay captains, who through their leadership, courage, generosity and resilience are navigating the uncertain tides of the time. Presented by Bank of America, the annual Barangay Awards will take place on Saturday, October 15, at 6 p.m. PDT, at ROW DTLA, and is the largest fundraising event of the year for SIPA.

"What better way to herald SIPA's 50th anniversary than to finally gather together in person and honor the heroes of our community," said Kimmy Maniquis, SIPA executive director. "Through the Barangay Awards, we will commemorate SIPA's past, present and future by recognizing some of our most generous and inspiring partners today."

This year's Barangay Awards recipients, or barangay captains, are Bank of America, the Basco family, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, and Sheila Lirio Marcelo. The Barangay Awards represent the Filipino/Tagalog word barangay which translates to a "village, barrio or one's most intimate community."

Derived by the word balangay which was a pre-colonial boat used to transport people from island to island, barangay is representative of the notion to build relationships within and across communities.

The Barangay Awards will aim to raise $200,000 for services such as mental health programming, small business training and resources, health and human services for seniors, and cultural and community programming. Funds raised will ensure the 50-year-old nonprofit can continue its next chapter and safeguard the longevity of the organization for another 50 years. More information and ways to support SIPA today, whether through the purchase of event tickets or sponsorship, a monthly pledge or a one-time, tax-deductible donation, is available at www.sipacares.org.

Established in 1972, SIPA is a beloved pillar in the HiFi community, widely known as an ambassador of the multicultural district. As one of the largest and longest-running Fil-Am nonprofits in the United States, SIPA is dedicated to improving the quality of life in HiFi and beyond to the greater Fil-Am community. Today, more than 4 million Filipino Americans live in the United States, the largest population of Filipinos outside the Philippines, with more than half a million Filipinos calling L.A. home.

