Orion Space Solutions to Develop State-of-the-Art Earth Observation Processing System for NOAA

OSS technology will allow users to visualize the Earth's past and present, and predict future environment

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded Orion Space Solutions a grant to build a dynamic, seamless one-stop platform to process, analyze, and visualize Earth observations using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies. The resulting system will further human understanding of environmental change on Earth, considering both current and past environments to provide important insights on rapidly changing environments.

Orion Space Solutions' leadership in atmospheric science and space weather dynamics comes from our experience in developing the tools, models and data used to calculate and predict the impacts that a dynamic atmosphere has on the systems we rely on each day.As scientists and engineers, we understand what it takes to collect quality data and how to use it. We use that understanding to provide innovative solutions in the form of small satellites, miniaturized instruments, models, and data. (PRNewsfoto/Orion Space Solutions, LLC ) (PRNewswire)

"Leveraging AI technologies and digital solutions, the platform being developed for NOAA will automate processing, analysis, and visualization of Earth observations collected by spaceborne, airborne, and ground-based sensors," says Wanli Wu, project principal investigator at Orion. "Our system seamlessly connects space, atmosphere, land, and ocean observations from NOAA and elsewhere in a single location, allowing users to reconstruct past and present Earth environments. It can also act as frontend infrastructure supporting operational numerical weather prediction models."

Wu and his OSS colleagues have deep AI, modeling and data expertise. With partners Booz Allen Hamilton providing digital twin technology capabilities, and the National Center for Atmospheric Research providing Earth system modeling and data knowledge, the team will transform NOAA's wealth of data collected from various sensors and platforms into valuable knowledge.

Digital twin technology acts as a real-time digital counterpart of a physical object or process, for example digitally replicating how an ecosystem looks before and after wildfire. It seamlessly "connects the dots" across data sources, bringing Earth observation data to a single place for processing, analysis, and visualization. In doing this, the platform provides unprecedented visibility and insight into the data and, in the example, a view on current or future ecosystem impacts.

"Booz Allen is excited to demonstrate our track record of building intelligent, AI-powered digital twins from design to implementation, bringing scalable, open-source technology solutions that will deliver immediate impact for NOAA's mission to monitor our changing global environment," says Munjeet Singh, Booz Allen senior vice president and leader of the firm's Bright Labs incubator.

"The team brings a depth of AI, data science, and digital twin expertise to bear, developing new ways to support NOAA in better understanding and addressing pressing environmental challenges," says Rachel Hauser, Orion Space Solutions' Senior Director of Business Development.

About Orion Space Solutions: Founded in 2005, Orion Space Solutions was born from a vision to apply fundamental space physics knowledge to take on and solve real-world problems. Today, skilled in data science and artificial intelligence, and a wide range of sensors and modeling tools, Orion Space Solutions is a "New Space" small-satellite industry leader. We leverage scientific and engineering expertise to develop unique solutions to address complex space physics disciplines, instrumentation, modeling, and data analytics. OSS turns science into data, data into knowledge.

