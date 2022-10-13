Women Business Collaborative and Diligent Host Companies of Purpose Modern Leadership Roundtable Saluting Diversity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC), the leading alliance of organizations, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business and Diligent, the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG, will host the Modern Leadership Roundtable on Monday, October 17, 2022 in New York, NY.

The one-day roundtable will feature CEOs, C-Suite leaders, and prominent change agents who are stepping forward to put sustainability, diversity, and accountability at the heart of business.

"We look forward to hearing from dynamic leaders as we discuss how to drive transparency, impact, and accountability for gender equity, DEI and corporate purpose. Diverse leadership is a part of the "S" in ESG and critical to driving corporate purpose," says Edie Fraser, CEO, WBC.

The day long event will host women board directors, discuss diversity with purpose, talk with leaders driving purposeful leadership with company and community and championing purpose from talent to the marketplace and highlight best practices and impact in driving corporate purpose.

"At Diligent we truly want to create a world where every leader is empowered to build successful, equitable and sustainable organizations," said Lisa Edwards, COO and President at Diligent. "There is a broader consideration of stakeholders, of meaning and of inspiration that needs to be woven into the fabric of the organization. Companies of purpose are those that are taking that intent and turning it into action, and we are thrilled to be a part of enabling and celebrating those organizations."

The Modern Leadership Roundtable is the latest collaboration between WBC and Diligent as part of the Companies of Purpose Initiative that focuses on identifying best practices of purpose-driven leadership from the boardroom to the C-Suite and across the workforce. Companies that have joined the effort include: Diligent, ACLI, Akamai, CBRE, American Family Insurance Group, Chart Industries, CISCO Systems, Dealer Tire, Diversified Search Group, General Motors, Genworth Financial, Grainger, IBM, Knock, Impact Group, Kolar, Wilmington Trust/M&T Bank, Modere, My PowerPak, New York Life Insurance, Omega World Travel, Pinnacle Global Network, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, Sanofi, Signet, SNT BioTech, Sodexo, Storyville Gardens, Sunny Days, Syndio, Tata Consultancy Service, USAA, Verizon, and Zoetis.

For more information on the Modern Leadership Roundtable including a full list of speakers visit here.

Diligent

Diligent is the global leader in modern governance, providing SaaS solutions across governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG. Serving more than 1 million users from over 25,000 customers around the world, we empower transformational leaders with software, insights and confidence to drive greater impact and lead with purpose. Learn more at diligent.com .

Women Business Collaborative

Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an alliance of over 75 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information, please visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org .

