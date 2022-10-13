Yantai Wines have Won Many Awards in the International Arena

YANTAI, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the traditional advantageous industry of Yantai and even Shandong Province, its wine industry is also a famous industry in China and abroad. Yantai is the birthplace of China's modern wine industry, the largest wine-producing area in China, the only "International Grapes • Wine City" in Asia, one of the seven largest coasts of vineyards in the world, an observer of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), and the only "partnership" member of the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO) in China. After more than 130 years of development, Yantai's wine has become a beautiful business card for promoting the city for the rest of the world getting to know it.

Charm of chateau: Chateau Tinlot - Photo/Yao Nantong (PRNewswire)

Highly recognized by the world wine industry, Yantai wines have won more than 500 international awards in recent years and have made excellent achievements in international events such as the Berliner Wine Trophy, Brussels Grand Prix, International Wine & Spirit Competition and Decanter World Wine Awards, which have become a "new bridge" between Yantai and the rest of the world. In 2021, Yantai wine products were selected for the "China-EU 100+100" mutual recognition list of products with geographical indications, which has cast a positive influence on promoting the export of Yantai wines. In 2022, Yantai wines were ranked the 3rd regional brand of products with geographical indications with a brand value of 85.874 billion yuan and topped the list of regional brands of products with geographical indications in China for six consecutive years.

63 wineries have been built and are under construction in the city at the moment, forming a cluster of wineries represented by the project of Zhangyu International Wine City, the "One Belt, Three Valleys" winery gathering area in Penglai, and the Pula Valley winery cluster in Laishan. With the launching of wine tourism in Zhang Yu Wine Culture Museum, Chateau Zhangyu Castel, Chateau Junding, Chateau State Guest, Chateau Sifram and Chateau Wencheng, the wine culture and tourism industry is rapidly emerging. Since 2007, the Yantai International Wine Festival has been successfully held for 12 consecutive sessions and has been rated as one of the "30 most popular festivals" in China. It has played an important role in strengthening international exchanges and cooperation in the field of grapes and wine and promoting the wine culture.

Yantai wines have created a brand development path of tolerance, perseverance, openness and innovation over the past 130 years. Yantai wines have not only fostered an advantageous industry, but also a brand and symbol that integrates the taste of life and cultural symbols. It belongs to Yantai, to China as well as to the world.

Contact: Zhao Xiangyang

Tel: 0086535-6789710

E-mail: yt6789710@yt.shandong.cn

(PRNewsfoto/City of Yantai) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yantai