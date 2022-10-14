Argano adds ITK Solutions Group, LLC to Expand its Microsoft Capabilities and Industry Offerings

Argano further expands offerings with Microsoft-focused expertise

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argano, the leading strategic partner for modernizing your business, announced today that ITK Solutions Group, LLC (ITK) has joined the company. With the addition of ITK, Argano further expands its Microsoft capabilities and industry-focused solutions and services.

Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, ITK is comprised of business process, industry, and technology consulting experts. With Microsoft Dynamics, ITK delivers digital transformation services and optimized business processes for retail/e-commerce, nonprofit/NGO, and professional services organizations.

"It's with much excitement that we are adding to the Argano mosaic, further increasing our breadth and depth around our Microsoft offerings and digital transformation services," said Chip Register, CEO of Argano. "ITK's excellent reputation within the Microsoft ecosystem, people-centric culture, and high client satisfaction ratings elevate our service offerings and ability to positively impact clients."

"We realized very early on that ITK's philosophy is very much aligned with Argano's, as both companies share a passion for making our clients successful," said Sam Coluccio, Managing Partner and Co-founder, ITK. "Our success is due to the strength of our people and an organizational culture that challenges, rewards, and empowers our people to be their very best. Joining Argano will enhance our ability to drive results for our clients and partners while increasing the growth opportunities for our people."

"Together with Argano, we will bring our deep Microsoft Dynamics and industry domain expertise to an enterprise and global level," said Chris Fibbe, Managing Partner and Co-founder, ITK. "We are incredibly excited about how this will help us continue to serve our clients as a trusted advisor in today's dynamic environment. Being part of Argano enables us to address the broader issues facing our clients, such as supply chain, while providing the same deep focus on results-driven outcomes, grounded in innovation and collaboration."

ITK will be aligned within the Argano 4 Microsoft tower to offer a unified set of business and technology solutions that are core to building a strong digital foundation, enabling clients to:

Reimagine products, services, and experiences that align with customer expectations

Rearchitect to move beyond legacy systems and technology debt

Realize speed and agility to build an intelligent cloud-based foundation

Realign challenges and obstacles with a clear path for continued innovation

About Argano

Argano is a next-generation business and technology services provider that builds the Digital Foundations that make businesses run better. Argano is purpose-built for the Digital Renaissance, leveraging insight and innovation to help leaders design and implement the complex solutions necessary to not just survive but thrive and improve financial and operational performance. Argano believes a firm's core operating technologies should be enablers of commercial innovation, not a constant source of limitation, and is committed to helping clients think differently about how they deploy and manage people, processes, and technology. For more information visit argano.com.

About ITK Solutions Group

ITK Solutions Group is comprised of business process, industry, and technology consulting experts. We help retail/e-commerce, nonprofit/NGO and professional services organizations accelerate their digital transformation and optimize business processes. Founded in 2009, ITK brings together powerful technological solutions with an executive level understanding of industry issues. The ITK team includes industry veterans with more than 50 years of experience who have successfully delivered some of the largest and most complex software implementations, including intricate business entity structures, multisite implementations and global rollouts. ITK delivers world class ERP, POS, CRM, PSA projects, along with upgrades, support plans and testing. The company builds its solutions on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Unit4 platforms. For more information, please visit www.itksolutionsgroup.com.

