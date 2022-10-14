GID Announces Launch of Credit Platform

-- New Platform Offers Debt Solutions and Credit to Institutional Borrowers --

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a leading real estate investment and management firm with $28.5 billion in assets under management, today announced the launch of GID Credit, the company's new lending platform aimed at providing commercial real estate debt solutions for some of the industry's largest institutional borrowers. The platform will complement GID's overall strategy of growing its private market platforms in sectors with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

GID Logo (PRNewsfoto/GID Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

GID Credit's leadership team boasts an average of 25 years in real estate investing and has managed funds through multiple real estate and credit cycles. The team includes Jeff Thompson, former Head of Private CRE Debt for Pimco Alternative Investment Strategies serving as Co-Head and President; Adam Gibbons, former Principal and Head of Originations at CIM Group, serving as Co-Head and Chief Investment Officer; Dan Jagoe, former Head of Asset Management and Underwriting at Annaly Commercial Real Estate Group, serving as Head of Asset Management; and Jennifer Keller, currently a Vice President in GID's Debt Capital Markets and serving as Head of Capital Markets for GID Credit.

GID Credit will offer transitional, floating rate bridge loans across all asset classes within the United States. The platform complements the firm's existing products while having the benefit and synergies of being part of a large owner, operator, and developer of commercial real estate. With the team's extensive experience in risk management, asset management, capital raising, and originations, GID Credit is well positioned to maintain the company's reputation as a responsible investor, operating under the principles of quality, service, and integrity.

"The addition of GID Credit to our business is true to our company's purpose and reputation as a trusted real estate fiduciary," says Greg Bates, President and CEO of GID. "GID Credit continues our company-wide focus on sectors that present good relative value while prioritizing risk management rigor and stability for the investors who rely on us."

"The real estate credit market has diversified and grown significantly in recent years, creating new opportunities for investors," says Mr. Thompson. "Our talented team aims to build a respected credit platform that offers unique value to our clients and aligns with GID's mission of providing superior real estate solutions that create economic value and advance sustainability."

"The leadership team at GID is heavily invested in the credit platform," adds Mr. Gibbons. "The company's culture of growth and commitment to its values is tangible. The infrastructure that GID has built over its 60+ year history, combined with decades of direct lending and risk management expertise within the GID Credit team, provides a distinct advantage in the marketplace," says Mr. Gibbons.

GID's expansive portfolio includes over 48,000 multifamily units, 23 million industrial square feet, one million square feet of retail and office space, and visionary mixed-use development projects in major U.S. markets. GID also operates an industry-leading ESG program that has earned recognition from GRESB, PREA, and other benchmarking organizations. GID Credit plans to leverage best practices from across GID's various ESG efforts.

To learn more about GID, visit www.gid.com .

About GID

GID is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily, industrial and retail assets, and develops mixed-use projects in all major U.S. markets. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $28.5 billion as of June 30, 2022. More information is available at www.gid.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GID Real Estate