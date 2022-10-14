InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Cover to Protect Against Hail Damage (AUP-1324)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved vehicle cover to protect a parked vehicle against unwanted hail damage," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented OH HAIL NO. My design would also help to keep a parked vehicle clean and dry."

The invention provides hailstorm protection for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent broken windows, dents and other damage. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable and secure design that is easy to apply and use. Additionally, it is easy to store when not in use and it is producible in design variations.