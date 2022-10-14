Steve Evans of Smithfield Foods Honored with Future Leader Award at World Sustainability Congress

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods, was recognized with the Future Leader Award at the World Sustainability Congress in Munich, Germany.

The Future Leader Award, a category in the 2022 World Sustainability Awards, recognizes "an individual to watch for the future – a high performer passionate about environment and social justice who is set to have a lasting impact on sustainability, whether as a future CSO or leader elsewhere in the business."

In accepting the award, Evans said, "It's an extreme honor to be recognized as an emerging leader in the work of sustainability, particularly as it relates to agriculture and food delivery. I am equally honored to represent Smithfield Foods in a way that's meaningful and impactful."

Individuals selected for this award are those who have "made a significant contribution to sustainability in the company; gone above and beyond the expected to deliver ESG improvements; displayed creativity, inclusivity, and innovation in how they work; and have stood out from the crowd and shown initiative."

Smithfield Foods was also recognized as a finalist in the 2022 World Sustainability Awards for its work in developing renewable energy and embedding diversity and inclusion into its business model.

Business Transformation Award

Smithfield Renewables was named as a finalist in this category for dramatically transforming its business models to deliver sustainable growth. The award recognizes companies that have "transitioned to a sustainable business model without compromising growth; developed a new strategy and targets that prioritize sustainable growth; managed and communicated change to relevant stakeholders; and met or exceeded pre-determined goals for the transformation."

Diversity & Inclusion Award

As a finalist in this category, Smithfield Foods was recognized for its programs in diversity and inclusion, and its initiatives to promote access for Black and other minority farmers. The award recognizes companies that have "developed a robust and ambitious D&I program and strategy, with targets in place that proactively address representation; made significant progress to percentage of workforce from diverse backgrounds and percentage of senior leadership from diverse backgrounds; and created a governance structure that enables D&I and will lead to greater equity in the future."

More information about Smithfield's sustainability strategy may be found in the company's 2021 Sustainability Impact Report at https://smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability-reports.

About the World Sustainability Awards

The World Sustainability Awards is a stand-out celebration of the individuals, teams and organizations driving positive change in corporate and social sustainability. Judges for this year's awards represent a group of industry experts and trailblazers in their field. For more information, visit https://worldsustainabilityleaders.com/events/awards/.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Smithfield Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.