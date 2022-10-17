Fingerpaint Group Redefines the Future of Pharmaceutical Marketing With Elevalt, an Optimized Omnichannel Solution

Elevalt's 4Ps proprietary algorithms are the culmination of 6 years of refining omnichannel execution and are the foundation of the company's data-driven approach to commercialization

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group announced the launch of Elevalt, an optimized omnichannel solution that was perfected over the past 6 years and features its 4Ps proprietary algorithms. Designed for use across all audiences and at every stage of the commercialization process, Elevalt serves as the foundation of the company's data-driven approach to pharmaceutical marketing.

A leading healthcare solutions company, Fingerpaint Group partners with global pharmaceutical companies to develop and execute integrated marketing strategies, then measure and optimize those omnichannel efforts in every market. Its people-first culture attracts and retains the best and the brightest talent in the industry.

"Elevalt's 4Ps proprietary algorithms––Profiling, Prediction, Progression, and Perception—work in tandem to evaluate and continuously optimize the performance of assets against precisely defined target audiences, automatically ensuring the next best personalized asset is being delivered," said Rommel Fernandez, Chief Analytics Officer at Fingerpaint Group. "It is the closest you can come to replicating personal outreach in a digital world."

Progressively built and fine-tuned over the past 6 years, Elevalt can quickly identify what's working and how to best personalize messaging from the very first exposure, while leveraging an intricate customer profile.

"Elevalt is the culmination of several years' worth of experience and execution gained from applying omnichannel solutions. At Fingerpaint Group, we've learned what works, and what doesn't, giving us the benchmarks to assess the impact of a campaign and optimize accordingly," said Nick Bartolomeo, Vice President of Omnichannel at Fingerpaint Group. "For the first time, there is a way for marketers to measure that what they deploy really works—and that is a hallmark of a true omnichannel solution."

"Our approach to a true omnichannel solution is built on a foundation of transparency and accountability," said Fernandez. "Our people leverage their institutional knowledge and resources along with our methodology to ensure we deliver on our campaign predictions and provide transparency as to when the program isn't meeting our expectations."

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including 1798, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Parsons Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com

