GravyStack Recognized As Most Fundable Company

Innovative app combines banking for kids with gamified financial literacy education

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GravyStack , a startup that has developed a gamified financial literacy banking app for kids, has won a coveted spot on the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies list. GravyStack competed against more than 4,000 early-stage U.S. companies spanning all 50 states and was one of 16 companies to be selected to present at the showcase event in Malibu.

The Most Fundable Companies program is designed to recognize forward-thinking entrepreneurs who are solving today's problems with innovative solutions.

With GravyStack's high-performance banking and gamified educational app, kids and teens can learn to make and manage money through age-appropriate levels of real-life, skill-building challenges. Through their Game, Learn, Earn™ methodology, GravyStack harnesses the power of play to intrinsically motivate kids to master levels that teach everything from Saving to Earning to Sharing to Investing. Parents can supervise their kids' account activity and set flexible controls, making GravyStack a comprehensive solution for the whole family.

Like many parents, Co-founder Scott Donnell saw the need for his kids to manage money virtually in a cashless world, but all the options he saw in the virtual banking world only encouraged spending. He saw the need for an app that teaches millions of kids to earn, invest, and share all in one place.

"GravyStack has created a movement to accelerate financial literacy in young people, and this award only adds fuel to the fire," Scott said. "We are honored to share our mission with more people as a Most Fundable Company."

As part of the rigorous application process, several variables were evaluated, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which were used to produce a fundability score.

The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies were evaluated and selected based on their ability to attract private investment. The Most Fundable Companies initiative is backed by The Venture Alliance.

