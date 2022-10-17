Hypothesis, Wieden+Kennedy, and Metacore Games Take Gold at 2022 Ogilvy Awards

The Advertising Research Foundation honors Metacore and its partners for exceptional insights work on their viral Merge Mansion mobile game ad campaign starring Kathy Bates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypothesis Group congratulates Wieden+Kennedy for their double win at the Advertising Research Foundation's 2022 Ogilvy Awards. Wieden+Kennedy and client, Metacore Games, were awarded two Gold Ogilvy Awards in the "Best New or Emerging Brand" and "Electronics, Tech and Telecommunications" categories for their ad campaign, "What is Grandma Hiding?" The strategic campaign introduced new audiences to mobile gaming app Merge Mansion through a compelling series of ads featuring renown actor Kathy Bates.

"When we presented the WK team with a unique study design that explored why women are motivated to play mobile games, they were enthusiastic and committed to understanding Merge Mansion's core audience in a deeper way," says Maria Vallis, CEO of Hypothesis Group. "Their commitment clearly paid off. We're very fortunate to have clients like Wieden+Kennedy who trust us to try new approaches in the name of accomplishing amazing things."

Mobile gaming is a notoriously competitive space. Research in the category leans heavily quantitative and usually focuses on gameplay and optimization. Hypothesis helped Wieden+Kennedy achieve a deeper understanding of the Merge Mansion core audience – Millennial women. The custom study used innovative approaches designed to inspire the creative process while exploring how gaming fit within the players' broader lifestyle and entertainment diet.

Our insights helped Wieden+Kennedy take the creative further than the average mobile game. In addition to a wildly successful campaign, they were able to position Merge Mansion as an entertainment property in its own right. The ads had people from all corners of the internet invested in the Merge Mansion storyline, and prompted calls from fans to turn the property into a TV show or film.

The ARF Ogilvy Awards Ceremony took place in New York City on October 13, 2022.

About Hypothesis Group: Hypothesis is an insights and strategy agency that helps brands shape the future. The company partners with the world's most-loved brands to inspire innovation, uncover opportunities, and achieve meaningful growth. With roots on the west coast, staff across the US, and global reach, Hypothesis helps important brands do amazing things.

About the ARF David Ogilvy Awards: The ARF David Ogilvy Awards for Excellence in Advertising Research celebrate the extraordinary and/or creative use of research in the advertising development processes of research firms, advertising agencies, and advertisers. Named after advertising legend David Ogilvy, the awards annually celebrate his spirited advocacy of the critical role of consumer research in creating successful advertising.

