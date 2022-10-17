Mars Opens Submissions for the 2023 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant to Support Organizations Committed to Discovering and Sharing the Role of Chocolate in Global Culture for Future Generations

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars announced today that it is currently accepting submissions for its 2023 Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant through November 15, 2022. The grant provides funding for innovation in the areas of chocolate history research, scholarship and education.

Mars Wrigley (PRNewswire)

Created in 2013, the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant has awarded 44 grants totaling over $470,000 to historical, educational, civic and community organizations since its inception. Previous recipients from across North America include:

AK: Henderson State University

AZ: We Make History

FL: Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County

IN: Ball State University

MA: Boston University , The Old North Church

MI: Michigan State University Extension

NC: Old Salem Museums & Gardens

NY: Fort Ticonderoga , New-York Historical Society , Genesee Country Village & Museum

PA: The Betsy Ross House , Heinz History Center

VA: Stratford Hall , Historic Alexandria , Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Washington D.C.: Smithsonian Museum of American History

WI: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Canada: Friends of Lower Fort Garry , Fortress Louisbourg Association

Thousands of adults and children throughout North America have experienced the fascinating story of chocolate through grant-funded chocolate history exhibits, lecture series, live demonstrations, and educational programs.

"The rich history of chocolate runs in parallel with the stories of trial and triumph that mark the landscape of our nation and the globe," said Gail Broadright, Senior Director, Premium Brands, & Family Properties. "The Forrest E. Mars Chocolate History Grant enables the creation of immersive experiences, research projects and publications that bring these stories and important cultural moments to life. It's through the translation of these stories that we can see history through a collective lens and preserve them for future generations."

Through its rich history and fascinating global stories, it is chocolate's ability to connect past and present that inspires the grant. Submissions can be made on the AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate website at https://www.americanheritagechocolate.com/grants/grant-application/.

AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is a line of artisanal chocolate products developed from ingredient that date as far back as 1750. Developed by Mars, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate helps illuminate the stories of our collective history. From chocolate's deep roots in Mesoamerican culture dating back 3000 years, to its essential role as a food and medicinal source for European and Colonial Families, chocolate continues to be woven through global culture and pop culture even today.

The Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant , has a special emphasis on uncovering and sharing chocolate's role in global history as well as its influence on heritage and culture. Grant funds will be awarded for project(s) that investigate and/or educate on the history of chocolate and/or the chocolate making process as well as the anticipated audience reach. The scholarship process is competitive, and the awards will be made based on merit as judged by a panel of experts. Educational impact will be at the forefront of this decision process as will attention to equity, inclusion, and diversity in the proposal.

Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Chocolate History Grant winners will be announced at the annual meeting of the Heritage Chocolate Society (HCS) scheduled for February 7-8, 2023 in Richmond, VA. HCS is a group of history leaders and professionals formed in 2003 with the mission to uncover the collective history of chocolate, and share the stories of its cultural and socioeconomic impact to educate the global community.

About AMERICAN HERITAGE® Chocolate:

The AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate brand was developed in 2006 by Mars Chocolate North America (now Mars Wrigley) to help educate consumers about the history of our multicultural nation through the engaging story of one of our most beloved foods…chocolate! With a flavor profile drawn directly from the archives of chocolate's historic past, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate provides an artisanal, versatile way to eat, bake or drink a sweet taste of history. Rainforest Alliance Certified™ and made with no preservatives, AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate currently comes in four formats: Tasting Squares, Tablet Bars, Grated Chocolate for baking/drinking and Gourmet Hot Cocoa. AMERICAN HERITAGE Chocolate is sold in over 200 fine gift shops at historic sites, museums and historic inns across the USA and Canada. The brand can also be found on Amazon.com, at M&M's World in New York City and Las Vegas, and at the Ethel M chocolate store in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

