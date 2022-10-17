In side-by-side tests, Valvoline full synthetic motor oil offers 24X stronger protection vs. the industry-leading full synthetic

The original motor oil brand continues to push its products above and beyond industry standards.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today released its results from head-to-head testing vs. the industry-leading full synthetic.

In side-by-side comparison tests, Valvoline full synthetic motor oils provide 24X stronger protection against engine-killing contaminants than the industry-leading full synthetic motor oil.

What's considered an engine-killing contaminant? In this case, water, fuel and ethanol.

"When gasoline burns in your engine to create energy it also creates a large amount of water", says Dr. Michael D. Warholic, Valvoline Senior Technology Manager for Light Duty Lubricants. "Most of the water goes out your exhaust, but some water finds its way to your oil sump along with unburned fuel. In addition, most gasoline now contains up to 15% ethanol which can lead to even higher amounts of contamination."

If moisture builds up in the engine, and it's not properly controlled by a high-quality motor oil, it could lead to poor lubrication, corrosion, and increased friction which could result in catastrophic engine failure.

"At the end of the day, the motor oil circulating in your engine drains back into your oil pan and sits there," says Warholic. "Water is heavier than oil, so if it separates from the oil, it sinks to the bottom of the pan. When you start your car in the morning, the first thing your oil pump sees could be water, which is a terrible lubricant."

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have identified the critical need for a motor oil to properly manage water, fuel and ethanol. A mandatory performance test is included in the widely utilized API SP and ILSAC GF-6 oil specifications. The test is formally known as ASTM D7563 and measures the ability of an oil to emulsify a mixture of water and fuel for a prescribed length of time.

Through a series of exhaustive in-house tests at Valvoline's New Product Laboratory and complementary testing at an independent third-party laboratory, Valvoline's scientists were able to demonstrate a 24X improvement in emulsion stability versus the leading synthetic.

Valvoline's full synthetic motor oils emulsified the water, fuel and ethanol to keep it from separating, surpassing the industry minimum requirements by a substantial amount of time and proving Valvoline provides 24X stronger protection against engine-killing contaminants than the industry-leading full synthetic.

