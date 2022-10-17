THIRD REALITY Launches a New Product ----Temperature and Humidity Sensor for Real-time Monitoring Indoor Temperature and Humidity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY has always been working on researching and developing new smart home products that can interact with other smart home products and improve home automation. Now THIRDREALITY brings their new product----Temperature and Humidity Sensor! With Third Reality App, people can check the real-time temperature and humidity on the App at any time that helps you better know and adjust the status of your home.

Like most of the THIRDREALITY products, the Temperature and Humidity Sensor is a standard ZigBee device, so it supports most ZigBee hubs (compatible with HomeAssistant, SmartThings 2015/2018, Hubitat, THIRDREALITY smart hub, Eero 6, Eero Pro 6, Aeotec and so on) and echo devices with ZigBee hub built-in. Not only that, but it will also provide stable and safe connection and will not be burdensome on WIFI environment (too many WIFI devices may be the cause of unstable and slow speed of WIFI). And equipped with LCD display and refreshed every 20 seconds, the screen can be read distinctly and has the feature of low energy consumption when showing information.

Third Reality Temperature and Humidity Sensor (PRNewswire)

The design of kickstand, with which we can place the Temperature and Humidity Sensor almost anywhere. If the sensor detects that the indoor temperature is too high, it is harmful to our bodies (lack of water, skin problems and so on), but if it is too low we may get a cold; Identically, if the air indoor is too dry, kids may get nosebleed. And after adding the Temperature and Humidity Sensor to our smart home and smart phone, we can better manage our home via the integration of other smart devices. When the temperature and the humidity is over the range you have preset, the phone will send instant notification so that you can adjust other smart devices (such as air condition, fan, humidifier and so on). Or you can create your ideal scenario---- when the temperature is over the preset figure, the smart blind will automatically go down to insulate from heat and the fan will be on. Considering the cases before, Temperature and Humidity Sensor becomes essential.

To make your smart home more convenient and complete, and to create more ideal scenarios, add our Temperature and Humidity Sensor to your home system.

About Third Reality, Inc

Third Reality, Inc. is an innovative smart home products company which committees to deliver the top quality, user-friendly products. The product portfolio includes the popular smart switch, Zigbee hub, smart motion sensor, smart door sensor, smart water leak sensor, smart plug, smart blinds and newly added smart button.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

Related Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThirdReality.offical

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thirdrealityinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG_rpEZrPoJNErGtvh5juHg

Amazon store(US): https://www.amazon.com/thirdreality

Contact:

Tina. Zhu

info@3reality.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.