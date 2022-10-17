YouScience Acquires the National Center for College and Career Transitions (NC3T); Expands Its College and Career Readiness Solutions

Addition of NC3T's product suite, expertise, and services further enhances YouScience's ability to support intentional, individual success for students

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience, the leading college and career readiness company, announced today the acquisition of the National Center for College and Career Transitions (NC3T). NC3T helps schools and districts develop strategies around career-connected learning and equips schools and educators with the necessary tools to efficiently manage career-related activities and work-based learning (WBL) programs that let every student benefit from career-connected learning outside of the classroom.

YouScience logo (PRNewsfoto/YouScience) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition of NC3T further accelerates YouScience's strategy to help students succeed in their college and career journey by identifying their aptitudes and connecting them to their best-fit career and educational pathways. Through the acquisition, YouScience will integrate NC3T's work-based learning platform, Seamless WBL, with YouScience's Discovery aptitude assessment and Precision Exams industry certifications to better support districts, schools, and educators in preparing students for college and careers. In addition, YouScience will now offer NC3T's world-class professional development, workshops, and consulting services.

"Work-based learning and career-informed classroom resources are a natural complement to our mission to empower every student, regardless of race, gender, geography, or environment, to find their best-fit educational and career pathway," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO of YouScience. "Supporting educators in their efforts to uplift both students and their communities is at the heart of who we are and what we do. It is at the heart of who NC3T is. This acquisition strengthens our ability to create informed and empowered students through career-connected education."

Since 2012, NC3T has supported school leaders in helping students define and achieve their personal dreams by exposing them to a variety of career and educational opportunities, and giving them the tools to hone in on a unique personal vision that aligns with their talents and interests. NC3T also helps students develop career navigation skills, so they can create and act on practical plans to achieve their dreams.

"YouScience is making important contributions that align with our mission: Every learner with a dream and a plan, and every community with a capable and ready workforce," said Hans Meeder, President of NC3T. "We're excited to combine forces with YouScience as we continue to support career-connected learning in schools across the nation."

YouScience drives student engagement by helping students connect their natural talents with education and career choices. YouScience is the only company to provide a platform that allows users to identify their aptitudes (YouScience Discovery), validate their skills with industry-recognized certifications (Precision Exams), and connect with in-demand careers and postsecondary opportunities. YouScience Discovery is built on 50-plus years of scientific research to deliver the most accurate aptitude assessment and career readiness solution on the market. Precision Exams certifications include more than 200 industry-recognized certifications aligned with the all National Career Clusters and 21st Century Skills and help students quickly showcase sought-after skills.

To learn more about YouScience, please visit www.youscience.com.

About YouScience

YouScience is the only provider of an integrated college and career readiness platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YouScience