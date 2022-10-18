BRIGGS & STRATTON TO DEBUT EXPANDED VANGUARD® BATTERY LINEUP AT EQUIP EXPO

Offerings from newly established electrification business unit deliver reliable power in more durable design

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton is bringing a bolt of energy to Equip Expo with a newly established Vanguard electrification business unit and an expanded lineup of battery products. This comes as off-highway equipment industries, like the turf market, are embracing the many benefits of electrification including lower emissions, less maintenance and reduced noise levels. Vanguard is introducing three new commercial battery options — the 3.5kWh* Diecast Commercial Battery , 5kWh* Diecast Commercial Battery and the 7kWh* Diecast Commercial Battery . Vanguard will have its expanded battery lineup — including the innovative 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack — on display at the Briggs & Stratton booth (#5016) during Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky from October 19-21.

"For other power providers, electrification may still be a buzz term or a conversation point, but Vanguard has been steadily investing in and growing our offerings in battery power for years," said David Frank, Vice President of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We continue to use our proven application expertise to push the boundaries of what's possible for electrified equipment while working to make our batteries the toughest, safest and most reliable solution on the market. With the newly established electrification business unit and the launch of these latest battery products, we are solidifying our role as a leader in off-highway electrification and the power solutions provider of choice for OEMs around the world."

Latest innovations in the Vanguard battery lineup

The Lithium-Ion 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack is engineered to provide users with an efficient, versatile and reliable battery power option. The battery's exchangeable design allows customers to swiftly swap freshly charged packs from application to application, reducing downtime and increasing productivity. The Swappable Battery Pack can be used in tandem with other Vanguard packs to meet larger power needs and will be available for order in May 2023.

The new 3.5kWh*, 5kWh* and 7kWh* batteries from Vanguard all feature a diecast casing design that adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack. The modular design of the new commercial batteries empowers OEMS to confidently integrate battery power into a wider range of applications. The batteries utilize advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry and technology to ensure reliable performance and feature a 2,000 cycle lifespan with virtually no maintenance, so operators can depend on instant power for the job at hand.

All three battery packs will be available for order in January 2023 and offer a total solution with the battery, charger and Battery Management System that monitors voltage and temperature to assure safe and efficient operations.

"Vanguard is well positioned to serve early adopters of battery power because the markets transitioning to electrification first are the same industries and customers we've served for more than a century on the engine side," said Chris Davison, Senior Marketing Manager, Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "Our past and future success is rooted in our ability to be power agnostic and our knowledge that a one-size-fits-all solution will not work for our customers. As more of the turf industry looks to integrate battery power into their equipment, Vanguard will be there to support them in navigating the process and finding the right power solution for each unique application."

With the addition of the new batteries, Vanguard now offers a competitive range of battery power solutions including 1.5kWh*, 3.5kWh*, 3.8kWh*, 5kWh*, 7kWh* and 10kWh* options.

Vanguard-powered solutions on display at Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition attendees will also have the opportunity to view innovative solutions powered by Vanguard commercial battery packs. Visitors of the Briggs & Stratton booth will see the Swappable Battery Pack in two concept units from Billy Goat ® — a Force-e Blower and a KV-e Vacuum — and the 3.5 kWh* Diecast Commercial Battery in the new Simplicity BlueVoltTM CZ1 zero turn mower.

Scag Power Equipment (Scag) is bringing its new EVZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower , which is powered by the 5kWh* Commercial Battery Pack from Vanguard. Visitors can see the EVZ in both Scag's indoor booth (7104) and outdoor demo booth (6008D).

The Briggs & Stratton outdoor demo booth (6840D) will also be displaying the Vanguard Brand Experience trailer, which is powered by two Vanguard 10kWh* Commercial Battery Packs . The 18-foot enclosed trailers travel around the country visiting approximately 120 events each year to give dealers and OEMs a firsthand experience of the features and benefits that set Vanguard power products apart from the competition.

To learn more about Vanguard battery solutions and see the company's latest product innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton booth (#5016 ) at Equip Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky from October 19-21.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

