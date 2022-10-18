The Broe Group Drives $350M of New Investments in Northern Colorado

Series of Fortune 500 Company lease signings pace record-setting year for Colorado developer

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broe Real Estate Group (BREG), the wholly-owned subsidiary of the multi-billion-dollar private investment firm, The Broe Group, has signed Micron Technologies, Inc. as lead tenant for its 25-acre Longmont innovation campus known as MAX Technology Center. Micron Technology joins a list of industry giants leasing Colorado properties with Broe Real Estate Group in 2022, including Home Depot, Lineage Logistics, AON, and Charles Schwab.

Broe Real Estate’s commitments from Micron Technology, Home Depot, Lineage Logistics, AON, and Charles Schwab fuel record-breaking year for the local developer as industry giants across sectors invest in Colorado. (PRNewswire)

"Broe Real Estate continues to develop high-quality assets across the country that meet the evolving needs of real estate users," said Broe Real Estate CEO Douglas Wells. "BREG's tremendous volume of leasing underscores the demand for Colorado's dynamic location and talent pool."

BREG's twelve-month lease total exceeds 1.5 million square feet, representing more than a third of a billion dollars of new partnerships. BREG's new partnership with Micron joins more than $115 billion in the Fortune 500 company's newly announced domestic company operations.

"The Broe Group continues to attract high quality tenants that bring high paying jobs to Colorado and it's especially gratifying to see a Colorado developer investing in our state's future," said Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. J. Ament. "These Fortune 500 projects are exciting additions to our dynamic economy – and evidence that our whole region can support world class projects."

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops, and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

