How Hyundai Celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month

Multipart Program Paid Tribute to Hispanic and Latinx Heritage, Cultural Traditions and Contributions to Society

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Hyundai proudly honored the Hispanic and Latinx communities with a multifaceted program that includes philanthropic and community-based support and sponsorships. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from September 15 through October 15. Throughout the month, Hyundai participated and or supported a variety of activities that demonstrated continued commitment including:

Members of Hyundai’s Employee Resource Group, Amigos Unidos, with Martha Madrid, associate director, Project Youth OCBF in Santa Ana, Calif., June 16, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Hope donations to empower future generations through education

Community support from Hyundai's employee resource group (ERG), Amigos Unidos

Partnership with the Latin American Museum in Long Beach (MOLAA)

Participation in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference

Hyundai's Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, FIFA campaign

"Hispanic and Latino Americans have long played a pivotal role enriching our culture and economy and serve as a key driving force of the automotive industry," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "America's diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths as a nation and we are proud to support and spotlight the Hispanic community's rich and diverse heritage, achievements and contributions that have made our country better and stronger."

Philanthropic Commitments

Hyundai donated $25,000 to the TELACU College Success Program to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino first-generation students from underserved communities majoring in the fields of STEM and business.

Hyundai Hope contributed to the AltaMed Foundation to support programs and resources providing mental health services to underserved communities.

Amigos Unidos Community Work

Hyundai and its employee resource group (ERG), Amigos Unidos, hosted the Fifth Annual Hyundai Career Experience Virtual Program for first- and second-year college students to learn about automotive career opportunities.

For a second year in a row, Hyundai's Amigos Unidos ERG members volunteered their time and provided financial assistance to community-based organization, Project Youth OCBF in Santa Ana to keep at-risk youth in school, healthy and drug-free through education, counseling, mentoring, and family strengthening.

Latin American Museum in Long Beach (MOLAA) Sponsorship

Hyundai donated $14,000 to the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) Youth Art and Hispanic Heritage Programs and is sponsoring the Día de los Muertos community celebration and exhibit. For more information, please visit 2022 MOLAA Day of the Dead Festival.

Thought Leadership

Hyundai Motor North America's Gil Castillo, senior group manager, product strategy and regulatory compliance, participated in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) Leadership Conference "Building a Climate Resilient Nation: Green American Communities and Business" in Washington, D.C to discuss Hyundai's electrification and carbon neutrality goals.

Hispanic Agency of Record and FIFA Content

Hyundai's multicultural marketing group together with its newly selected U.S. Hispanic agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, unleashed the passion for soccer, starting with families, with original, culturally curated content awarding four Hispanic winners to attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Selected winners will be sharing their experience and journey of a lifetime during the live, global event that scores high among U.S. Hispanics.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

(left to right) Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America, Sandra Pisano, PsyD, Director, Behavioral Health, AltaMed, Fanny Oliveira, Sr. Director of Development, AltaMed Foundation, in Los Angeles, Calif. on October 14, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Members of Hyundai’s Employee Resource Group, Amigos Unidos, with Lourdes Ramos, PhD, president and CEO, MOLAA, Alison Heney, PhD, vice president of learning and public programs, MOLAA, in Long Beach, Calif., October 10, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Gil Castillo, senior group manager, Product Strategy and Regulatory Compliance, Hyundai Motor North America speaking at the CHCI Leadership Conference in Washington, DC on September 14, 2022. (Photo/Hyundai) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America