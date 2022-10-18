InventHelp Inventor Develops Touch-Free Way to Operate an Elevator (FJK-196)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a touch-free way for an individual to activate various buttons within an elevator," said an inventor, from Boca Raton, Fla., "so I invented the TOUCH FREE. My design offers a convenient and sanitary alternative to pushing the buttons."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a touchless means of operating elevator call buttons and control panels. In doing so, it eliminates the need to physically touch the buttons. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience and it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for buildings with elevators. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp