Sparkling Ice® & Waco, TX Usher in New Era of Inclusive Rowing on City's Recently Discovered 'Crown Jewel'

Leading Beverage Brand Donates Custom Rowing Boat for Inaugural regatta in Waco this November

Sparkling Ice, Waco Rowing Center, A Most Beautiful Thing, and Magnolia Shine Light on Underserved Youth in Waco

WACO, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, has teamed up with the City of Waco, Texas for its third annual Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, to benefit Waco's newly founded youth rowing community. In celebration of the partnership, Sparkling Ice is donating a custom-designed rowing boat for the Waco Rowing Center's youth team, set to be unveiled at the upcoming USRowing-sanctioned event, Waco Rowing Regatta, on Sunday, November 6th in Waco, Texas.

Hosted by the Waco Rowing Center, the upcoming regatta hopes to attract competitors and spectators alike to the "crown jewel" of rowing locations. Founded in 2016, the Waco Rowing Center is home to over 17 miles of rowable water along the Brazos River, providing an accessible opportunity to the town's diversified youth to a sport steeped in great tradition that historically has been hindered by an earned, and lingering "Ivory Tower" reputation.

"Rowing is unparalleled in team sports and in the life lessons it provides. The sport encourages teamwork, requires rowers to succeed, and it teaches discipline on and off the water," said Matthew Scheuritzel, Executive Director of Waco Rowing Center. "Not only has the Waco community bought into a sport they were unfamiliar with, but also a national icon like Arshay Cooper and leading beverage brand like Sparkling Ice are supporting this mission here in Central Texas. That is nothing short of remarkable. It gives all of us at Waco Rowing Center the continued drive to add faces to the sport of rowing."

In addition to Sparkling Ice's involvement, the Waco Rowing Center is also a recipient of rowing icon and motivational speaker, Arshay Cooper's "A Most Beautiful Thing" Inclusion Fund. A true leader in the rowing community, Cooper has been instrumental in leading the charge in advocating for Waco's Youth Rowing Program, alongside key players, including U.S. Olympic rower, Dan Walsh of HUDSON Boat Works, and Magnolia. At the upcoming Waco Rowing Regatta, the St. Benedict's Preparatory School rowing team from Newark, New Jersey will be competing against Waco, and the team's trip is made possible by the Magnolia team.

"I am humbled to be part of the Waco Rowing project and the openness of the city of Waco to provide the sport of rowing to its youth," said Dan Walsh, HUDSON Atlantic Sales Manager and AMBTIF Board Member. "These young athletes will be the future of our sport and add momentum to the mission of Arshay Cooper to have our Olympic Rowing Team resemble the beautiful diversity of our country."

"We are thrilled to be a part of such an incredible program that makes the sport of rowing more accessible to young athletes in the community – all while positioning the city of Waco as one of the preeminent rowing locations in the country," said Nina Morrison, SVP of Community Experience at Talking Rain. "The work that Arshay and his team have already established in Waco is truly inspiring and so beatifically aligns with our mission of bringing joy and positivity to communities across the country."

Since 2020, Sparkling Ice's Cheers to You program has brought joy to communities across the country with its fundamental projects. The brand has always been passionate about supporting local communities – from building accessible homes for veterans to providing ADA-accessible playgrounds, to recognizing and rewarding hometown heroes. Through its partnership with Waco, Sparkling Ice aims to shed light on the town's youth rowing program, in addition to providing a long-lasting gift for years to come. The custom-designed boat is being produced by world-class rowing shell manufacturer, HUDSON Boat Works. HUDSON is an industry sponsor for the "A Most Beautiful Thing" Inclusion Fund.

For more information on Sparkling Ice and its Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, please visit https://www.sparklingice.com/cheerstoyou/. For additional information on Waco Rowing Center's upcoming regatta, please visit here.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide flavor for all. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

