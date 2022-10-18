SWK Holdings Provides Portfolio Update Highlighting Recent Achievements

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results to be Announced in Early November

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today provided an update on the progress and achievements of its borrower partners, including recent transactions and activities.

"The second half of 2022 has been an active time for SWK. We have capitalized on our strong underlying business fundamentals to close several transactions, including two $25.0 million financings with Aziyo Biologics and MedMinder," stated Jody Staggs, President and Interim CEO of SWK. "These transactions, as well as a $7.5 million financing with Exeevo, demonstrate that SWK remains a leader in the small and mid-sized life science finance market. We expect additional transactions through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 as ongoing market volatility makes our non-dilutive financial structures attractive to companies in need of capital."

Mr. Staggs continued, "We are pleased our portfolio remains healthy despite the challenging market conditions. Additionally, during the quarter our Enteris BioPharma subsidiary received a $5.0 million clinical progression milestone payment from Cara Therapeutics with SWK retaining $2.5 million. Enteris has now received $33.0 million of payments from the Cara license."

Recently Completed Transactions

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

On August 10, 2022, SWK provided $25.0 million credit facility to Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company.

Exeevo

On July 1, 2022, SWK completed a $7.5 million financing with Exeevo, a provider of modern technology for life sciences organizations to revolutionize customer and patient experiences.

MedMinder

On August 30, 2022, SWK provided $25.0 million credit facility to MedMinder, a leading connected pharmacy care solution for seniors and polypharmacy patients.

SWK Holdings Portfolio Updates

4Web, Inc.

4Web is a privately held medical device company, based in Frisco, TX, which utilizes a proprietary truss implant technology to develop and market spinal implants.

In August 2022 , 4Web announced the launch of its Hammertoe Truss System™ (HTS), which utilizes an advanced structural design that incorporates 4WEB Medical's proprietary Truss Implant Technology™.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ACER) is focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

In October 2022 , Acer announced that the University of North Carolina ( UNC ) Institute for Trauma Recovery was awarded a $3 million grant from the Department of Defense (DoD) to investigate the potential of ACER-801 (osanetant) to reduce the frequency and severity of acute stress disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In July 2022 , Acer announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the potential treatment of patients with Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD).

In July 2022 , Acer announced the FDA has accepted for review Acer's resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for oral suspension for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

Biolase, Inc.

Biolase, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOL) is a global leader in dental lasers.

In August 2022 , Biolase reported second quarter 2022 financial results, including total revenue of $12.2 million , a 34% year over year increase.

Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCY) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions.

In September 2022 , Biotricity announced that it plans to initiate an NIH-sponsored Phase 1 study of Bioflux-AI, the company's innovative artificial intelligence-driven system of real-time monitoring and prediction technology, in subjects with chronic kidney disease.

eTon Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETON) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative products utilizing the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

In September 2022 , Eton Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of an FDA-approved rare disease product, betaine anhydrous for oral solution.

In July 2022 , Eton announced the FDA approval of ZONISADE™ (zonisamide oral suspension).

Ideal Implant, Inc.

Founded in 2006, the privately held medical device company is focused on the aesthetics space, specifically the development and sale of saline breast implants.

In April 2022 , Ideal Implant announced the launch of its Generation 2 implant.

Iluvien® Royalty

In December 2020, SWK paid $16.5 million to acquire royalties payable to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals under its license agreement with Alimera Sciences for ILUVIEN®, a treatment for diabetic macular edema.

In July and August 2022 , Alimera announced the approval of and/or reimbursement for ILUVIEN in Italy , France , Portugal , and Ireland .

MolecuLight, Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads.

In September 2022 , MolecuLight announced it was awarded a new group purchasing agreement with AllSpire Health GPO enabling The MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices to be available to AllSpire's members.

In August 2022 , MolecuLight announced the completion of a financing with BDC and iGan Ventures. The funds will support MolecuLight's continued global expansion.

