Vitori Health Announces $30M In Additional Funding from BV Investment Partners

The latest strategic investment is designed to scale the company, add key talent, and expand the Kansas City HQ.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitori Health, a precision-built health plan solution combining best-in-class supply chain and plan elements to provide a high-performing alternative for employers and employees, today announced an additional $30 million in funding from BV Investment Partners.

"This will increase our ability to do more for employers and enhance affordability and support for their employees."

With employer health plan members in all 50 states, Vitori has continued to expand its reach in middle to upper markets by offering a continuum of models allowing employers to balance financial imperatives while providing employees with a better health plan experience. Vitori's flagship product, Fair Market Payment™, an open-access model, enables employees to use any physicians, facilities, and hospitals they choose while removing traditional network-associated costs for plan sponsors.

The investment will support Vitori's rapid growth and expansion amid increased demand from benefits advisors and employers, as well as adding key talent, developing new products, and expanding their Kansas City corporate headquarters.

"Vitori is a market shaper whose offerings align with our strategic investment orientation," says Vikrant Raina, CEO and Managing Partner with BV Investment Partners. "Vitori immediately improves its clients' profitability and helps its employees spend less on healthcare which is especially important in the current economy. This secondary investment is a direct result of the company's rapid, three-fold year-over-year growth and 100% client retention."

Vitori's success is anchored in its ability to drive 30% savings by addressing legacy health insurance conflicts of interest, service, and cost control challenges while delivering an exceptional member experience and an unmatched savings guarantee. Built from the ground up, Vitori leverages proprietary technology and business processes to seamlessly integrate custom-designed features, including concierge member support and advocacy, unique medical payment controls, preferred surgical arrangements, optimized pharmacy pricing, and employer contracting without hidden fees. The result is a high-performance health plan that is significantly less expensive for plan sponsors and employees.

"We are pleased to have our success acknowledged by another strategic investment from BV Investment Partners," said Tim O'Brien, Vitori Health CEO. "This investment will further increase our ability to do more for employers while continuing to enhance healthcare simplicity, affordability, and support for their employees."

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested over $2.7 billion in over 80 companies, actively targeting investments in the information and business services and communications industries.

About Vitori Health

Vitori Health is a comprehensive next-generation health plan solution focused on expense reduction and increased value through evidence-driven design, payment integrity controls, better member value, and guaranteed results.

