VTrips Partners with Beyond to Scale Pricing and Revenue Management Across Portfolio of 5,000+ Vacation Properties

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , a revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners, is proud to announce its partnership with VTrips , one of the largest and fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. VTrips selected Beyond as their technology partner after an extensive search for a revenue management platform with a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool and comprehensive market data and revenue forecasting abilities. Since implementing Beyond, VTrips increased their reservations by 20 percent year-over-year.

"At VTrips, we pride ourselves on creating a best-in-class vacation experience," said Chad Blankenship, VP of revenue management and innovation at VTrips. "We had a high bar when searching for our pricing and revenue technology partner, which Beyond exceeded with their proven track record optimizing vacation rental portfolios at scale – all while providing superior support and trusted expertise. We also needed actionable vacation rental data available at our fingertips. Beyond is present and actively used across the globe so I know I can rely on and trust their data.

As a complete revenue management platform, Beyond improves the efficiency of the entire vacation rental lifecycle: from market data and analytics to rate distribution and booking optimization. The platform empowers short-term rental managers and hosts to increase revenue and occupancy while saving time.

"We are thrilled to partner with VTrips and look forward to providing their team with the technology and data to better manage their growing portfolio, leading to more earned revenue and better actionable insights," said Julie Brinkman, CEO at Beyond. "As the only revenue management technology provider purpose-built for the vacation rental industry, Beyond will empower VTrips with a data-driven approach to pricing, along with comprehensive market data and revenue management expertise."

Founded in 2006 by Steve Milo with just 15 properties in North Florida, VTrips, has created a technology platform that brings together the best practices of online travel agencies and traditional vacation rental management companies creating a sticky and intrinsic value for both consumers and vacation rental property owners. The company currently manages more than 5,000 properties under exclusive contracts and aims to further consolidate its position with a scalable technology platform while simultaneously aggregating a differentiated supply of exclusive contracts through superior operational services and strategic acquisitions.

About Beyond

Beyond is the #1 revenue management platform for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our suite of tools has helped our partners see as much as a 40% increase in booking revenue. To date, we've supported over 350,000 properties in more than 15,000 locations worldwide. We pioneered pricing for the short-term rental market, and that was just the beginning. Since our founding in 2013, we've developed a wide range of tools like Signal, Relay, Insights, and Guidance to give short-term rental managers and owners what they need to succeed.

About VTrips

Founded in 2006 by visionary Steve Milo as a management solution for his own Florida rental properties, VTrips is one of the fastest-growing vacation rental management companies in the United States. Now with more than 5,000 private vacation villas, condominiums, and homes in resort destinations throughout Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, VTrips believes in staffing its nationwide offices with local experts dedicated to exceeding the expectations of both property owners and vacationers. More information at VTrips.com.

