XT.COM Listed LAT on its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of the LAT token in its Innovation Zone. The token is listed with USDT pairing, and users can buy, sell and trade LAT tokens seamlessly on XT.COM.

About LAT Token

LAT is the native utility token which captures the value of trustless coordination between actors within the PlatON network. The token acts as a medium of data trading and is used to clear and settle payments, network governance, and also used for staking. The voting rights include the work focus of the developer and the implementation time for the software upgrades. LAT holders may also delegate their LAT to the validator and get a certain reward share. XT aims to offer its users with new tokens to trade with, and a wider range of tokens to choose from by adding the LAT/USDT listing.

About the PlatON Network

PlatON is a decentralized collaborative privacy-preserving AI network that brings blockchain, AI and privacy-preserving computation together to improve data utilization. The network also serves as an infrastructure for autonomous AI agents and their collaboration, facilitating the emergence of advanced AI and exploring artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Based on an underlying blockchain network, the project will first establish a decentralized privacy-preserving computation network that connects data, algorithms, and computing power through privacy preserving computation protocols. Developers will then be able to obtain, train, and publish AI models onto the network at a low cost while allowing AI services and agents to interact with one another to produce a self-organizing, collaborative AI network. This allows anyone to access AI technologies or become a stakeholder in AI model development, thus achieving AI democratization.

Website: https://platon.network/en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlatON_Network

Telegram: https://t.me/PlatONNetwork

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com