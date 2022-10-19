Bigo Live's Giant Dino World Tour Lands in Los Angeles for its First Stop in North America

For the first time in North America, Bigo Live, a social media platform will have their life-size mascot on full display for communities to interact with

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform that empowers creators to be their most authentic selves through broadcasting and viewing, has announced that its Giant Dino will be arriving in Los Angeles next week – the first US city as part of its world tour.

Follow Bigo Live's Giant Dino on its world tour (PRNewswire)

The Giant Dino, which represents Bigo Live's mascot, will be on display at the Westfield Century City Mall on Monday, October 24 from 10am – 9pm. The Bigo Dino, which stands over 16 feet high and 8 feet wide, will give mall-goers the chance to take photos with the app's fun and friendly mascot. On site, there will be Bigo Live merchandise as well as brand ambassadors highlighting what they love about the world's leading social live streaming app.

Bigo Live's world Dino tour has provided a special, memorable offline experience for Bigo users around the globe, including in Thailand, Singapore, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom. Further locations in LA will be unlocked and disclosed across social channels over time, so people can continue to follow the BIGO mascot wherever it lands next in the City of Angels.

Eric Kim, Senior Operations Director at Bigo Live, said: "By bringing the BIGO Giant Dino to Los Angeles, we hope to curate a space where we can bring together our Los Angeles Bigo community to see our giant mascot in person and celebrate the online culture that has come together so naturally on Bigo Live.

"In Los Angeles, we continue to see a strong presence of our users, so we wanted to continue our tour to commemorate Bigo users here and highlight the creative content that this city's people have brought to our platform. Nowadays it's important to emphasize the connection between our real life and our life online, which is why events like this are a great way to bring even more people together as one community."

As a major player in the livestreaming world, Bigo Live is hosting the Dino tour as a way to showcase how virtual and physical worlds can bind together and complement each other. The tour is a symbol of celebration in bringing together the online and offline culture of Bigo Live and connecting their creators that share the same local communities.

For more information on Bigo Live or the event, follow Bigo Live on Instagram and to begin your livestreaming journey, download the Bigo Live app (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016, Bigo Live is owned by Bigo Technology, which is based in Singapore.

