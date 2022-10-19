Elevar Becomes Preferred Shopify Checkout Extensibility Partner

New Checkout Extensions and APIs Provide Shopify Merchants with Security and Privacy

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elevar , a trusted leader in privacy-safe e-commerce customer data and conversion tracking, announced their certification and preferred partner app authority with Shopify. Using the new APIs Shopify launched this month, Elevar is extending these new capabilities to all its customers to maintain accurate marketing channel conversion tracking, with enhanced checkout security and privacy. The recognition by Shopify is a testament to the company's continuous innovation in helping direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands collect the maximum amount of customer and conversion tracking data in line with GDPR and CCPA privacy standards.

"The new Web Pixel API and Elevar's certified integration will bring structure and security to Shopify merchants."

"There's a clear sense of urgency for merchants. We believe Shopify will begin requiring all merchants to adhere to the new extensions and APIs in 2023," says Brad Redding, founder and CEO at Elevar. "Thousands of DTC brands using the Shopify eCommerce platform rely on us to ensure 99%+ conversion tracking on Elevar's Server-Side solution , and the good news for those merchants is there won't be any interruption to their tracking."

"Many industry trends are making digital advertising harder today for D2C brands: iOS, fragility in client-side tracking, Google's transition to GA4, and GDPR compliance to name a few," stated Ashvin (Ash) Melwani, CMO and co-founder at Obvi . "Elevar has built a best-in-class reputation in the eCommerce space, inspiring unrivaled trust and data accuracy confidence."

The eCommerce shift to server-side tracking is inevitable, as an estimated 43% of U.S. adults block online ads and by 2025, Gartner predicts 75% of the world's population will have its personal data covered under privacy regulations.

Elevar is also launching significant enhancements to their server-side tracking – providing better accuracy of lower funnel events for Shopify Plus stores and allowing for Shopify stores to track checkout events.

About Elevar: Elevar powers conversion tracking for direct-to-consumer brands on Shopify & Shopify Plus. Our server-side tracking transforms shopping behavior into structured, trackable events with attribution, resulting in near 100% conversion accuracy. With real-time event monitoring and integrations with Facebook Conversion API, Google Ads, GA4, TikTok, Klaviyo, Pinterest, Bing and 40+ more digital marketing channels, we ensure brands never miss tracking a conversion. Rely on accurate data to make strategic business decisions with Elevar. www.getelevar.com

