FAIRSTEAD NAMES SALLY HEBNER THE COMPANY'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Hebner, a Real Estate Finance and Accounting Veteran with a Passion for Fostering Equity and Innovation, joins Fairstead's Leadership Team to Support the Company's Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairstead, a national purpose-driven, vertically integrated real estate company, today announced that real estate industry veteran Sally Hebner has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Hebner has three decades of experience in real estate accounting and finance and most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Community Partners, the leading national non-profit housing provider, which she joined in 2005.

Fairstead (PRNewsfoto/Fairstead) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to officially welcome Sally to Fairstead as our Chief Financial Officer and a key member of our leadership team," said Jeffrey Goldberg, CEO of Fairstead. "Sally has built a reputation in the industry for being a visionary leader and has dedicated her career to fostering economic equity and opportunity. As Fairstead's portfolio rapidly grows across the U.S., Sally will bring her passion, expertise, and creativity honed with decades of experience to our team and help steer the company as we enter our most ambitious period of growth."

Hebner joined Enterprise in 2005 as Controller for Housing Credit Finance. During her nearly two decades at the non-profit, she served in roles in both finance and asset management, leveraging technology and transforming processes to improve risk management, scalability, and efficiency. As Senior Vice President, Hebner was a key contributor to the effort to transform the asset management function into an industry-leading platform. She also led the capital division finance functions, including housing credit, mortgage, real estate equity, and development, before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2017.

"There couldn't be a more exciting time to join Fairstead," said Sally Hebner. "I have dedicated much of my career to supporting efforts to create and preserve affordable homes across the country, and to helping an organization expand its reach. This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to an organization that can have an even deeper impact, and I'm looking forward to helping Fairstead grow the company's business and team."

Prior to Enterprise, Hebner was a Director at the Rouse Company, working on accounting for development construction and capital maintenance, and worked for a national healthcare company. She began her career at the public accounting firm KPMG. Hebner has a BA in business administration from Loyola College, where she graduated cum laude.

Hebner also serves as Executive Director of the Mia Sutphin Foundation, which supports programs benefiting children in need of healthcare, health outreach, and housing. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Humanim, which empowers individuals facing social or economic challenges by building pathways to economic equity, opportunity, and independence. Humanim supports programs in the areas of human services, youth services, workforce development, and social enterprise.

Led by CEO Jeffrey Goldberg, Fairstead's leadership team is comprised of senior leaders with decades of industry experience and expertise. Hebner will join Goldberg, Managing Partners Shah Alam, Bobby Byrd, Tyler McIntyre, and Brett Meringoff, Chief People Officer Stephanie Perez, Chief Communications Officer Jessica Scaperotti, and General Counsel Seth Hoffman on the leadership team in steering the company's mission, corporate offices, and 725+ employees across the country. Hebner's appointment today completes a national search for a new CFO that began over the summer.

With Fairstead's rapidly growing portfolio, the company has been attracting top talent from across the industry. Over the last year, Fairstead has launched a Capital Markets division led by Tricia Yarger, who joined Fairstead after more than a decade at Citi Community Capital, and formalized the company's tech investment strategy with the creation of Fairstead Ventures, a venture capital arm dedicated to investing in and deploy leading-edge sustainable technologies across Fairstead's affordable housing portfolio under the stewardship of Aki Karja.

In addition to Yarger and Karja, Goldberg has welcomed a number of high-profile industry experts over the last two years including: Michael Kornspun who serves as a Director of Development at the firm; Michelle Militello, a Senior Director who oversees affordable asset management; David Murstein, who serves as a Managing Director of Development; Sandy Scheuerman who is the Head of Information Technology; and Christopher Manning, who is overseeing the expansion of the firm's community impact programming.

About Fairstead

Fairstead is a purpose-driven, vertically integrated real estate developer specializing in creating sustainable, high-quality housing. The firm's national footprint includes more than $6 billion in assets and identified pipeline. With offices in New York, Maryland, and South Carolina, Fairstead's team manages 90+ communities across the country and runs its comprehensive real estate platform, which includes acquisitions and development, venture capital investments in prop tech, design and construction, energy and sustainability, property management, marketing, and leasing. The firm also administers one of the industry's most proactive community impact programs to provide on-site support services to residents. For more information, visit www.fairstead.com.

