Instacart Unveils an Enhanced Ad Buying Experience in Ads Manager and Launches Shoppable Video Ads for All CPG Brand Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, today announced an enhanced ad buying experience in Ads Manager, the company's self-service portal, putting marketing objectives front and center for brand partners.

Beginning today, Instacart brand partners will start campaign creation by choosing an objective, which will streamline their ad setup by reorienting their campaign around their specific goals. Brands choosing 'reach,' 'engage,' or 'maximize sales' with their campaigns in the new Ads Manager framework will see tailored recommendations for the ad formats, targeting, and bidding options to help them achieve their campaign goals. This new objective-based framework provides more guidance and options for over 5,500 brand partners on Instacart.

As part of the new Ads Manager experience, Instacart also announced the availability of shoppable video ads for all brand partners. Shoppable video ads combine immersive rich media creative with a set of in-line shoppable products to shorten the path from inspiration and discovery to purchase. Brands can leverage this new format for a number of use cases, from spotlighting innovative product launches, and shaping complementary regimens to creating ready-to-go baskets for target consumers. Shoppable video ads are available today in Ads Manager and are designed to help CPG brands achieve their objectives to 'reach' or 'engage' consumers on Instacart – depending on their campaign goal. Shoppable videos on Instacart autoplay with sound off and can be between three and 30 seconds long; advertisers can select and pin three to 20 directly shoppable products from their portfolios with Instacart's seamless add-to-cart functionality. The new ad unit can also drive consumers to a custom landing page or product detail page for further exploration and deeper storytelling.

"Over the last year, we've built multiple new ad formats to enable brands to drive impact on Instacart by deploying a comprehensive suite of ad solutions," said Ali Miller, VP of Ad Products at Instacart. "Today marks a significant next step in our ad platform's evolution by making this new format fully available, alongside a new Ads Manager buying experience that helps brands align their campaign setup with business results that matter. We're excited to continue to collaborate with our brand partners to unlock more rich media ads across Instacart that help elevate their brands and products and inspire and engage more consumers."

Instacart offers brands of all sizes a robust suite of full-funnel ad products in Ads Manager that enable brands to inspire and connect with consumers throughout the entire shopping journey. This year, Instacart has launched several new inspirational and discovery products, including Pop-Ups, Pages, Shoppable Display, and now Shoppable Video — bringing the best of storytelling and inspiration to help drive conversion. These top-of-the-funnel products complement Instacart's flagship sponsored product offering, which allows brands to secure premium digital shelf space and maximize sales and category share.

Since launching in 2020, Ads Manager has helped brands and agency partners identify advertising goals, set custom budgets and schedules, control content, and manage Instacart Ads at the campaign level.

Select Shoppable Video Ad Pilot Partner Testimonials:

"Instacart's new shoppable video ads are an effective way to help us introduce our new Clorox® Disinfecting Mist and its product benefits to our target consumers," said Ti-Yanna Boone, Home Care Marketing Manager at Clorox. "We're extremely pleased with the pilot results, which proved to us that Instacart consumers are engaging with this new format on the platform. We've seen click-through-rates from our shoppable video ads exceed industry averages, so we plan on deploying the new ad unit in the future to help us achieve our full-funnel marketing objectives."

"Instacart is an essential marketplace and platform for our growing brand to utilize in our media mix," said Elizabeth Pigg, CMO at That's it. "We are always looking for new ways to engage with both existing and new consumers for our brand and we were excited to pilot Instacart's new shoppable video ads. The new format allows us to showcase our product portfolio and simple ingredients, inspire consumers with our vibrant videos that highlight our natural, non-GMO fruit snacks, and enable customers to quickly add That's it. to their cart as they shop for their favorite healthy foods."

"At Mondelēz International, reaching and engaging the online consumer is a major part of our growth strategy – and Instacart is a partner that helps us drive this," said Francesca Hahn, VP of Digital Commerce at Mondelēz International. "We were excited to pilot Instacart's new shoppable video ads because they helped us tell richer stories to consumers as they shopped some of our most loved brands, like OREO. Instacart offers us a toolkit of shopper-driven ad products that we can leverage to fuel our company's growth."

