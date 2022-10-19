"Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America" selects entire group of Keller/Anderle partners to inaugural list

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP (K/A) is proud to announce the selection of all seven of the firm's partners to the inaugural list of the 2023 "Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America." K/A is among the premier boutique trial firms in California.

The 2023 honorees include partners Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn, Chase Scolnick, Jay Barron, Shaun Hoting, and Jeremy Stamelman.

"Receiving 100% selection of our partner group for this award is a testament to the success our attorneys have achieved in winning high-stakes jury trials of all types," says Kay Anderle, managing partner. "We believe our diverse firm of women and men includes some of the most strategic and intuitive minds in the profession, a key factor in our proven ability to prevail against some of the country's largest and most prestigious law firms."

According to Lawdragon, ""This is our first guide dedicated to those attorneys who excel representing principally corporations and other organizations in litigating claims ... We are enormously proud of the more than 100 law firms represented here, many of which boast NFL-size squads of courtroom talent."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling highly complex litigation of all types. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations, Smart, strategic, and with an unparalleled record of success against some of the nation's largest and most prestigious firms, Keller/Anderle is redefining what a boutique trial law firm can achieve on behalf of clients.

Keller/Anderle attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and defeated high-stakes claims in the hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of defendants. As trial experts, K/A attorneys have handled over 400 first chair jury trials. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both named partners are women and ranked in Chambers USA.

