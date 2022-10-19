MoEngage Named One of the World's Best Digital Products in 2022 by Product School

Product School selects MoEngage as a Top Notifications Product in the fifth annual Proddy Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, has been recognized as one of the world's best digital products in 2022 by Product School, the global leader in Product Management training with a community of over one million product professionals.

MoEngage has been selected as a Top Notifications Product in the Fifth Annual Proddy Awards . Each year, Product School selects the top companies that produce Product Management products. According to Product School, these companies are selected based on several parameters such as:

Innovation: Companies are focused on solving complex problems in innovative ways to deliver real value.

Engagement: Product Leaders know and use the company's product.

Growth: The product has made it beyond its beta testing phase and is acquiring market share.

"Product managers need the right notifications tools to understand and communicate with their customers. For this reason, we've selected MoEngage as one of the world's best digital products in 2022, and a top product in the Notifications category of our fifth annual Proddy Awards," said Carlos González De Villaumbrosia, Founder and CEO at Product School.

"It's critical for product managers to understand how their customers are interacting and engaging with their brand and products. MoEngage provides product managers with the insights, customer engagement, and notifications tools to help them deliver the best possible customer experience across channels," said Nalin Goel, Senior Vice President of Product at MoEngage.

More than 1,200 global customers, including brands like, JibJab, Samsung, McAfee, Danone, CIMB Bank, Audiomack, and Deutsche Telekom [T-Mobile], trust MoEngage to power their insights-led customer engagement strategies.

To learn more about MoEngage, visit www.moengage.com , and vist us as ProductCon in New York on November 17, 2022.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

