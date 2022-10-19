NTEA extends Work Truck Week® 2023 exhibit hours at Indiana Convention Center

Registration and housing open for North America's largest work truck event

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees will have more time to check out the latest commercial vehicles, equipment and technology from 500 companies at Work Truck Week® 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana, thanks to extended Work Truck Show exhibit hours. The popular New Exhibitor Pavilion also returns with an earlier start. Registration for North America's largest work truck event is now open at worktruckweek.com.

Work Truck Week takes place March 7–10, 2023, at Indiana Convention Center. It encompasses The Work Truck Show®, Green Truck Summit, Ride & Drive, educational conference, and more. Green Truck Summit is March 7. Educational sessions run March 7–9, and the exhibit hall is open March 8–10. NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry produces Work Truck Week.

Work Truck Show exhibits cover all commercial vehicle industry segments. The exhibit hall is open 9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9. That's 30 minutes earlier than prior years. Friday's hours remain 9 a.m.–noon.

"As Work Truck Week has grown over the last two decades, attendees have asked for more time in the exhibit hall," says Steve Carey, NTEA president & CEO. "They use this time not just to see the latest products, but also to talk with engineering and technical experts in exhibitor booths, watch equipment demos and experience some of the latest technology in Ride & Drive. Opening earlier on Wednesday and Thursday helps them accomplish their goals."

New Exhibitor Pavilion features 25 first-time exhibitors in a dedicated display space beyond the main exhibit hall March 8–9, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Learning and networking opportunities

During the 2023 educational program, industry experts and thought leaders share strategies to help improve efficiency, implement best practices and grow operations. Concurrent sessions address market data and industry trends, vehicle engineering and compliance, government relations, advanced fuels and vehicle technology, workforce development and more. Exclusively at Work Truck Week 2023, 12 leading chassis OEMs provide updates on vehicle changes and upfitting solutions. In-depth special sessions offer training on fleet management and increasing truck dealers' commercial vehicle sales.

Green Truck Summit, NTEA's full-day advanced fuels and vehicle technology conference, provides insights and resources to support the work truck industry's drive toward greater sustainability, productivity and efficiency. It features intensive sessions on clean energy trends and operational insights for vocational fleets. Jennifer Rumsey, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Cummins Inc., is the keynote speaker. Learn more at worktruckweek.com/greentrucksummit.

Work Truck Week networking kicks off with Opening Reception on March 7. NTEA Annual Meeting on March 9 features a keynote from Robert Herjavec, entrepreneur, author and star of Shark Tank. Generation Next, an industry professional development group, offers a Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception on March 8. Plus, many exhibitors schedule their own social events throughout Work Truck Week.

Get the details, register and book hotel rooms at worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA (info@ntea.com or 800-441-6832) for more information.

About NTEA

Established in 1964, NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry, a 501(c)(6) organization, represents more than 2,000 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to NTEA. NTEA maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

