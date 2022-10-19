SIMPLICITY®, ELECTRIFIED

Elevating the battery powered zero turn category

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity proves that you can invest in a zero-emissions, quiet, low-maintenance mow while not sacrificing comfort or performance with a battery-powered zero turn. The new BlueVoltTM CZ1 zero turn mower delivers on all counts.

Briggs & Stratton will debut the new Simplicity BlueVolt CZ1 at the 2022 Equip Exposition in booth 5016 this month in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be available for delivery in Spring 2023. (PRNewswire)

The BlueVolt CZ1 is the only battery-powered zero turn with full suspension, featuring Simplicity's patented Suspension Comfort System™ which delivers unmatched operator comfort and premium cut. It comes in 42" and 48" deck sizes, both with steel rear bumpers.

"When we set out to electrify a zero turn, our first priority was to deliver the same premium features and quality of cut that Simplicity is famous for and marry that with the smartest battery technology available," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "The result is the Simplicity BlueVolt CZ1 which features the elements that Simplicity users can't do without and the performance of Vanguard, the leading battery for outdoor power equipment."

A Vanguard 3.5kW battery powers the CZ1 which can be charged with a standard outdoor extension cord (Type B) in a 110v outlet, meaning there is no need to install a charging station. The zero turn's onboard charger provides the segment's fastest charge time of 3.5 hours and run time on a full charge is up to two hours or up to 3.5 acres.

The CZ1 has speeds up to seven miles-per-hour and three blade speeds for a customizable mow allowing you to adjust for grass types and conditions. The unit is protected by three-year residential warranties on both the mower and the battery.

For additional information, visit www.simplicitymfg.com/BlueVolt or your Simplicity dealer. To find your nearest dealer, visit our dealer locator page.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

