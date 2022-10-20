Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E named to list of the 40 top data breach attorneys in the United States for fifth year in a row

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E has been named among the top 40 data breach lawyers in the U.S. Cybersecurity Docket's Incident Response 40. Incident Response 40 is peer nominated and reviewed and "lists the 40 best data breach response lawyers in the business," states Bruce Carton, Editor of Cybersecurity Docket.

To date, Ms. Beckage has received this illustrious recognition in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 putting her amongst an elite few to repeatedly receive such distinction.

"I am utterly humbled by this designation, especially from my peers, whom I admire and hold in high regard," said Jennifer A. Beckage, Managing Director and founder of The Beckage Firm.

"I have responded to countless headline-making data security and privacy breaches and related putative class actions while launching and managing a high growth tech-forward law firm. Concurrently, I have benefited from professional growth and recognition in the niche data security and privacy and cyber insurance markets."

"The data security and privacy market, my professional career and my personal life have been through a lot," warmly states Ms. Beckage. "After five years, I am beyond humbled by this recognition along with other talented cyber professionals and I look forward to see the future generations of recipients of this award."

Jennifer Beckage is the Founder and Managing Director of The Beckage Firm, a Women and Veteran owned law firm focused on incident response, data privacy and compliance, litigation, and emerging technologies. During the DotCom era, Ms. Beckage started her career, which eventually led to the sale of her tech business to a publicly traded entity, where she was retained as VP of Operations over technical services and products. At that time, Ms. Beckage consulted Fortune 100 companies to abandon antiquated practices and invest in a new technology platform called a "website" on the future forward "Internet."

With the emergence of cyber threat actors, Ms. Beckage then focused her career on incident response (incidentally, most leading from activities on the Internet). With a robust understanding of how internet technologies are built, Ms. Beckage has provided consultation to organizations of various sizes and maturities on incident response preparedness. Beckage was among the early counselors to help corporate clients navigate international data breaches, and related putative class actions. Ms. Beckage predicted the need for organizations to proactively prioritize data security, privacy, and incident response. To that end, she has received numerous awards and recognition as a sought-after speaker on topics including cybersecurity and privacy. Ms. Beckage holds Certification from MIT Sloan School of Management for business strategies and implications of artificial intelligence technology use and has taught masters level studies on artificial intelligence, incident response, data security, privacy and ethics. Years prior to the pandemic, Ms. Beckage created the first majority remote law firm and has helped organizations safely, compliantly and efficiently migrate to the cloud.

Among her certifications, Ms. Beckage maintains Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E).

The Beckage Firm is headquartered in New York. Its services include Incident Response/Data Breach, Data Security and Privacy Compliance, Personal Privacy, and Data Due Diligence.

About The Beckage Firm: The Beckage Firm is a women-owned law firm. Its attorneys and technology professionals counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, government investigations, litigation and class action defense, incident response, technology, personal security and privacy, data due diligence, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. In addition to women-owned, the Beckage Partnership Team also includes military veterans. Learn more at TheBeckageFirm.com.

