Traditions Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend

YORK, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Traditions Bancorp (OTC Pink: TRBK), parent company of Traditions Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on November 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2022.

Formed in 2002 with administrative headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, Traditions Bank operates seven full-service branch offices located in York, Hanover, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Lemoyne, Cumberland County. With assets of $763 million as of June 30, 2022 and 170 associates, Traditions Bank provides depository and borrowing services to businesses and individuals located in south-central Pennsylvania. The Bank is a leading provider of residential mortgages and has been a Bauer Financial recommended financial institution for more than a decade.

