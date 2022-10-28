XT.COM Lists ACT (Acet) in Its Innovation Zone (DeFi)

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ACT (Acet) on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the ACT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit ACT for trading at 2022-10-27 12:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for ACT will open at 2022-10-29 10:00 (UTC)

About ACT Token

ACT (Acet) is a "Decentralized Fans Financial Token" (DeFansFi Token) and introduces a brand new concept as a cryptocurrency wherein it addresses the oversupply caused by the constant variations in the demand and supply of a token. Operating under the idea of "Zero Initial Supply", the initial amount of ACT token supply starts at '0' and the amount of token generated is based on the holder's demand. Therefore, ACT's total supply is uncapped.

About ACT (Acet)

ACT can be widely used by the business sector and by yield farmers. It can be utilized for sports clubs, fan clubs (for ones who have followers), and organizations to support democracy, gain new shared experiences, assert leadership, etc. The Fans Token gives users related privileges, such as voting in the leagues, rewards, product designs, and unique experiences. Users can swap other coins for ACT or vice versa on decentralized exchanges.

In order to avoid inflation of ACT and maintain market equilibrium, a burning mechanism is applied to decrease the token supply and keep the circulating supply reflecting its actual value.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both ACT and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in ACT trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://acet.finance/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ACTDeFansFi

Telegram: https://t.me/acetdefansfi

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com