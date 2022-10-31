Indiana Center for Recovery Unveils SPRAVATO® Ketamine Therapy for PTSD and Depression

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Center for Recovery has added ketamine therapy to its award-winning services for Hoosiers and their families, making recovery more accessible for those with treatment-resistant conditions. They have expanded services to include SPRAVATO® treatments at its Bloomington campus.

Having first received FDA approval in 2019, SPRAVATO is an eskatamine nasal spray for adults with treatment-resistant conditions like major depressive disorder (MDD). Patients seeking this treatment option collaborate with Indiana Center for Recovery's intake and screening teams to ensure safety and effectiveness on an individual basis according to clinical indicators. Treatment teams are trained and credentialed to administer SPRAVATO® treatments in a controlled setting for the best possible patient outcomes.

By providing SPRAVATO® treatments, the primary mental health provider will help patients experiencing PTSD, major depression, chronic pain, and related symptoms. Alongside its programs for veterans, dual diagnosis, and substance abuse, Indiana Center for Recovery is excited to offer this new, innovative, and effective treatment as part of its primary mental health care services.

"Access to effective treatment in Indiana has never been more important, and through SPRAVATO® treatments, we can anticipate better rates of recovery across patient populations and those with previously treatment-resistant conditions. Adding ketamine therapy opens options for patients and possibilities for recovery," said Jackie Daniels, Director of Clinical Development,. "It's a treatment for many patients whose symptoms don't respond to SSRIs or talk therapy alone. The results will speak for themselves."

New patients will see how Indiana Center for Recovery's experts and professionals relieve depression, PTSD, and more through effective ketamine therapies that require only a few, short sessions.

About Indiana Center for Recovery Since 2016, Indiana Center For Recovery has pushed patient outcomes through expert staff, high-end facilities, and scientifically sound protocols for patient-centered recovery. Esteemed in substance use disorder and mental health treatment, they offer a dynamic combination of clinically exceptional services and compassionate care, striving to treat every client with respect while treating mental health conditions, patterns of addiction, and underlying health conditions. To learn more visit: https://treatmentindiana.com.

