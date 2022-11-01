1891 Financial Life Electronic Application Go-Live Announcement

CHICAGO , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1891 Financial Life announces the launch of Zinnia's electronic life insurance application.

The launch of the electronic application is 1891 Financial Life's latest advancement in modernizing the life insurance purchase experience for independent life insurance producers and their clients.

The application is designed to streamline and accelerate an experience that has traditionally been time-consuming and cumbersome. Processing times are significantly reduced by allowing an application experience that can take just minutes.

The new digital electronic application is available for all of the company's offering of life insurance products. Straight through processing is available for eligible submissions with underwriting rules built into the electronic application. This launch is a step to the company's plan for an accelerated underwriting process.

"Digital capabilities are more important than ever and we are proud to be able to meet the expectations of our producers and potential members," said Lisa Bickus, Chief Executive Officer of 1891 Financial Life. "We are always looking for ways to make it easier to do business with us. We are excited to launch the Zinnia solution for our eApp. This is an important step in our ongoing journey to provide digital tools to our agent partners. One of the most visible and mission-critical functions of the eApp is that it is equipped with underwriting rules for an easier and faster life insurance application process."

1891 Financial Life continues to strive to implement digital solutions to help keep pace with producer expectations. New and efficient tools with which to conduct business is a high priority. It eliminates paperwork and helps producers to focus on their clients.

The goal is a positive, seamless and digital experience for everyone involved. The 1891 Financial Life eApp can be used for life insurance applications with any face amount up to $4 million. All contracted producers will be able to take advantage of the platform.

Ultimately the goal of 1891 Financial Life is the protection that life insurance brings to individuals and their families.

