Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey is Available in 16 Counties Across New Jersey

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for Get Covered New Jersey, New Jersey's Official Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey is available in 16 counties, including locations such as Jersey City, Newark, Trenton, and more, offering a variety of affordable health insurance plans across the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said John Kirchner, President and CEO of WellCare of New Jersey. "With Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so your health is protected."

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:





$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage.

Online Enrollment Orientation

Through the Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey website, people can browse and compare coverage options across different metallic levels and see detailed coverage information such as Summary of Benefits and Evidence of Coverage. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can browse and compare coverage options using their smartphones at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

WellCare of New Jersey has been serving New Jersey since 2008 and currently protects more than 135,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey will be offered:

Atlantic

Bergen

Burlington

Camden

Cumberland

Essex

Gloucester

Hudson

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Passaic

Somerset

Union

New Jersey residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from WellCare of New Jersey or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.wellcarenewjersey.com.

About WellCare of New Jersey

WellCare of New Jersey provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/newjersey.

