Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness Adds Berks County to 2023 Health Insurance Coverage

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Pennsylvania is running from Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023. In 2023, Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness will be available to Pennsylvania residents in 19 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, including locations such as Philadelphia and Allentown.

"Health insurance remains a critical resource for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, which is important for us to extend our service to more people," said Justin Davis, President and CEO of PA Health & Wellness. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers peace of mind and reliable coverage to more communities in Pennsylvania."

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness has been serving Pennsylvania since 2019 and currently serves more than 115,000 members across its Community HealthChoices, Medicare Advantage and Health Insurance Marketplace plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness will be offered:

Berks

Bradford

Bucks

Carbon

Chester

Delaware

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lehigh

Luzerne

Monroe

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Schuylkill

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Wayne

Wyoming

Pennsylvania residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from PA Health & Wellness or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.PAhealthwellness.com.

About PA Health & Wellness

PA Health & Wellness is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Pennsylvania. Established in 2017, PA Health & Wellness exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. PA Health & Wellness is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.pahealthwellness.com.

