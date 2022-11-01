Amid a Tight Labor Market and Economic Uncertainty, Randstad Sourceright Reveals the Most In-Demand Skills in Today's Workforce

Randstad Sourceright's 2022 Global In-Demand Skills Report uncovers unrelenting demand for tech skills and a significant surge in demand for customer service professionals driven by accelerated online business.

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions firm Randstad Sourceright today released its 2022 Global In-Demand Skills Report , new market intelligence designed to help employers understand current complexities and gain a competitive advantage in hiring. The report identifies the top ten in-demand skill clusters across 26 markets around the globe, providing crucial insights into the skills employers will be competing for over the next year.

Randstad Sourceright (PRNewsfoto/Randstad Sourceright) (PRNewswire)

In today's hiring landscape — characterized by low unemployment, greater demand for flexibility at work, higher compensation and more personalized benefits — employers continue to struggle to attract, hire and retain people. This is especially the case for high-demand skills. New analysis of this unprecedented labor market from Randstad Sourceright reveals fundamental insights, such as the unrelenting demand for tech skills across all industries, a surge in demand for financial management and customer service professionals, and a significant rise in soft skills in demand, including communication, teamwork and creativity.

"Given today's complicated labor trends, companies must rely on data-driven market intelligence to guide their talent strategies," said Mike Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "Against a possible economic downturn, now is the time for employers to foster a resilient and adaptive workforce by doubling down on the talent experience, retention and reskilling. Finding opportunities to tap adjacent and transferable skills for the most in-demand roles will prove a critical means for overcoming talent scarcity."

Randstad Sourceright's 2022 Global In-Demand Skills Report aggregates, normalizes and analyzes job posting and professional network data to provide specific insights that will help employers address chronic skills gaps in the year ahead. It finds that, given that the majority of professionals with high-demand tech skills are employed in the IT sector, non-IT companies — including financial services, healthcare, and retail — can increase access to tech talent with strategies such as offering remote work opportunities. Data also suggests employers can overcome shortages in customer-facing talent by sourcing professionals working in sales and business development, where skills are transferable.

The research uncovers a significant surge in job postings that require soft skills since last year (an increase of 51 percent). For AI and machine learning roles, nearly 62 percent of job postings seek talent with collaboration, dexterity and multitasking skills. Critical thinking and research are highly sought-after skills in cloud computing, where there is an average 73 percent increase in demand for these competencies.

Report insights are based on factors such as supply and demand, educational background, gender diversity, compensation and more, spanning 26 individual markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Researchers additionally focused on market-level census data as well as job advertisement databases, professional networking sites, social media, vertical networks and more.

For more information, download your copy of the 2022 Global In-Demand Skills Report .

Randstad Sourceright 2022 Global In-Demand Skills Report Key Findings



● Cybersecurity skills are among the highest-paying skill clusters, although some roles in artificial intelligence and machine learning may surpass the average for this cluster. Employers should actively review compensation levels to avoid losing these professionals.



● Women's representation in technology skill clusters continues to be low, with just 15% of those working in mobile applications identifying as female. Helping women to pursue or reskill into this field should be a priority for employers.



● Remote work has become a thorny issue for organizations, but forcing employees to come back may be detrimental. Hybrid work arrangements will help facilitate sourcing and hiring in tight markets, especially for skill clusters like artificial intelligence and machine learning, which hold the highest share of remote working potential.



● More user interface and user experience (UI/UX) specialists in the Americas work in the IT services sector than any other. Businesses outside of this sector should differentiate their employee value proposition to attract these specialists.



● More than 60 million people work in sales and business development. Employers would be wise to consider sourcing from this cluster to fill customer-facing jobs such as account management or client support.



● Only about a quarter of business intelligence and data visualization professionals received STEM education, with many having graphic arts backgrounds instead. Employers looking to hire these specialists should consider sourcing those with design-focused experience and education.





About the Randstad Sourceright In-Demand Skills research

Randstad Sourceright's Intelligence team utilized a number of data sources to compile the list of in-demand skill clusters for the 2022 Global In-demand Skills research . This involved sourcing millions of job postings and worker profiles to obtain supply and demand, educational background, gender diversity, compensation and other important factors. We examined key terms and phrases used in all of the job postings assessed and grouped them by skill clusters to arrive at the top 10 list.

The research and analysis were conducted in the third quarter of 2022 and spans 26 major global markets.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential.

As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 20.7 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions.

Read more at randstadsourceright.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad Sourceright