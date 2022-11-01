Get Nostalgic! Trapper Keeper is Back for the Holidays with Limited Edition, Throwback Designs in Gift-Giving Bundles with Exclusive Extras

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the perfect holiday present for the retro enthusiast who remembers leg warmers, bold colors, big hair and oversized blazers? Want to give the gift of organization with the raddest and most iconic school supply ever? Just in time for the holidays, Trapper Keeper® is back with limited edition binder bundles that include exclusive designs and extras that will thrill those on your shopping list who love a little throwback flair.

For the 2022 holiday season, Trapper Keeper is available for the 80s and 90s enthusiasts – or anyone who wants to get organized in an awesome way – with two statement-making designs exclusively for the gift-giving season. Available in Rainbow Bubbles and Unicorn, Trapper Keeper binder bundles feature totally rad, limited-edition extras including stickers, slap bracelets, a notepad, and a zipper pencil pouch.

They also have the classic Trapper Keeper features you know and love including durability, inside storage pocket, two folders with vertical pockets and a metal clip to help keep papers organized. And – the famous Velcro® closure with that distinctive Trapper Keeper rip will help keep contents in place.

These totally tubular binder bundles are available for $19.99 exclusively at Mead.com.

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

