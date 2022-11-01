New Pacific Intersects 86 Metres of Near-Surface Oxide Mineralization Grading 2.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold at the Silverstrike Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE-A: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, is pleased to announce assay results for the second drill hole from the 2022 Discovery Drill Program at the Silverstrike Project, in the Department of La Paz, Bolivia ("Silverstrike"). Similar to the first hole, DSSk0001 (please refer to the Company's news release on September 12, 2022), the second hole also intersected broad oxidized gold mineralization near-surface. Ten holes for a total of 3,200 metres ("m") have been drilled since the program started in June 2022, and assay results for the remaining eight holes are pending.
The second hole, DSSk0002, intersected a broad interval of 223.52 m (from 8.62 m to 232.14 m) grading 0.97 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 4 g/t silver ("Ag"), including an interval of 86.13 m (from 8.62 m to 94.75 m) grading 2.18 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag, which also included a higher grade sub-interval of 3.98 m (from 68.6 m to 72.58 m) grading 29.75 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag (Table 1).
DSSk0002 (drilled eastward at a -45 degree dip) and DSSk0001 (drilled westward at a -45 degree dip) are scissor holes collared approximately 80 m apart (Figure 1 and Figure 2). These two holes have extended a wide surface gold zone, discovered by chip samples to approximately 200 m from the surface and a width of at least 100 m (Figure 2).
Gold mineralization is hosted in volcanic clastic sediments (breccia or ignimbrites) and controlled by fractures that extend approximately to the North-East fractures and dip at high angles. High-grade gold intervals are shown to occur near the contacts of ignimbrites and rhyolitic dykes (Figure 3). The host rocks appear oxidized with brownish-reddish iron oxides and hydroxides filling in fractures.
Table 1 Summary of Drill Intercepts of the Silverstrike 2022 Discovery Drill Program
Hole_ID
From_m
To_m
Length_m
Au_g/t
Ag_g/t
Pb_%
Zn_%
Cu_%
AgEQ_g/t
DSSk0002
8.62
232.14
223.52
0.97
4
0.13
0.08
0.02
81
incl.
8.62
94.75
86.13
2.18
7
0.12
0.05
0.02
169
incl.
68.60
72.58
3.98
29.75
23
0.18
0.04
0.04
2149
incl.
85.50
93.40
7.90
5.83
17
0.30
0.08
0.06
450
Notes:
1.
Drill intercepts are core lengths, and grades are distance weighted. True width of mineralization is unknown due to early stage of exploration without adequate drill data.
2.
Calculation of silver equivalent ("AgEq") is based on the long-term median of the August 2022 Street Consensus Commodity Price Forecasts, which are US$22.50/oz for silver, US$0.95/lb for lead, US$1.10/lb for zinc, and US$3.40/lb for copper.
3.
A cut-off of 20g/t AgEq is applied to calculate length-weighted intercepts.
Table 2 Summary of Drill Holes of the Silverstrike 2022 Discovery Drill Program
Hole_ID
Easting
Northing
Altitude (m)
Depth (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Date_Completion
Target
DSSk0001
477020
8085836
4448
340
302
-45
7/11/2022
Gold Zone
DSSk0002
476948
8085860
4448
340
110
-45
7/22/2022
Gold Zone
DSSk0003
477074
8085915
4494
150
295
-45
7/25/2022
Gold Zone
DSSk0004
477131
8086343
4570
200
280
-45
7/31/2022
Silver Zone
DSSk0005
477205
8086332
4570
400
280
-45
8/16/2022
Silver Zone
DSSk0006
477125
8086404
4569
350
280
-45
8/28/2022
Silver Zone
DSSk0007
477083
8086460
4551
250
270
-45
9/2/2022
Silver Zone
DSSk0008
477178
8086276
4569
251
280
-45
9/12/2022
Silver Zone
DSSk0009
477341
8085926
4437
419
276
-45
9/25/2022
Gold Zone
DSSk0010
477086
8085834
4444
509
302
-45
10/20/2022
Gold Zone
Notes:
1.
Drill collar coordinate system is UTM Zone 19S.
2.
Coordinate of drill collar is picked with handheld GPS, subject to minor modification when resurveyed with RTK GPS upon completion of the drilling program.
All samples in respect of the exploration program at Silverstrike, conducted by the Company and discussed in this news release, are shipped in securely-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an independent ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over specified limits for silver, lead, and zinc, further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Gold is assayed by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code of Au-AA25). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted into normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to the laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.
New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Project, the Silver Sand Silver Deposit, is waiting for a PEA study by the end of 2022. Recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project is undergoing a 40,000 m drill program. The third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project, commenced a 6,000 m discovery drill program in June 2022 and discovered a near surface broad gold mineralization through drilling.
