Oppenheimer Selects +SUBSCRIBE® to Power Alternative Investment Platform

Innovative enterprise software streamlines workflows for advisors

across the full life-cycle of alternative investment funds

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- +SUBSCRIBE, the leading platform for centralizing and managing private market fund transactions, today announced its selection by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, a leading global private bank and wealth management business, to provide a custom alternative investment platform delivering improved operational efficiencies, and a seamless and transparent experience for wealth advisors and clients investing in a highly curated menu of alternative fund offerings. +SUBSCRIBE is the alternative investment industry's largest order management system for alternative product transactions, providing a state-of-the-art electronic subscription document technology to over 4000 institutional investors and private fund managers, globally.

"By shifting from a multitude of fragmented retail distribution platforms and other digital solutions offered by direct fund managers to a central operating system that inter-operates with all systems, we will not only modernize our technology, but we will also drive our wealth business innovation," said Bryan McKigney, President, Oppenheimer Asset Management. "Our clients trust us to deliver the best technology and execution possible. In working with +SUBSCRIBE, we ensure that our advisors are highly agile, leveraging technology to deliver faster and more customized private asset solutions, and optimizing and automating data to drive better client outcomes."

Through the +SUBSCRIBE platform, Oppenheimer product management, compliance, operations, and financial professionals all benefit from centralization of a highly curated product menu, product training and education, embedded compliance oversight controls, the simplifying of the investment process, and seamless integrations with third-party custodians, reporting providers, and other software vendors to deliver ease-of-use and scale for financial professionals seeking to solve the needs of their clients.

Anusha Rodriguez, Managing Director, Head of Research & Due Diligence and Alternative Investments at Oppenheimer, commented, "The collaboration with +SUBSCRIBE represents a transformational change and an opportunity for Oppenheimer to be at the forefront of private asset investing. They are our trusted partner and have demonstrated a successful technology platform roll-out, adapting to the needs of our financial professionals and clients."

"We are pleased to be the solution of choice for Oppenheimer, and other leading institutional investors, to power their curated menu of alternative investment products across private equity, real estate, and private credit, and hedge funds," said Rafay Farooqui, Founder and CEO at +SUBSCRIBE. "Investment professionals are empowered to browse, research, transact, and operate positions through the investment life cycle within a single software solution that supports any direct alternative investment fund or indirect feeder fund offered by retail distribution platforms."

The partnership announcement with Oppenheimer & Co, Inc. follows news of +SUBSCRIBE being adopted by the $22 billion leading Hybrid RIA Sanctuary Wealth, in June 2022.

About Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

About +SUBSCRIBE

+SUBSCRIBE is a provider of enterprise software solutions for allocators, sponsors, and service providers that enable the digital transformation of the alternative investments industry. The company is the leading order management system and electronic subscription document technology for alternative product transactions. For additional information on how +SUBSCRIBE is Powering Alternative Investments®, visit www.subscribeplatform.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact: info@safplatform.com

View original content:

SOURCE +SUBSCRIBE