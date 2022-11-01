Riggio Valve is Now an Authorized Level II Modification/Service Shop for Velan

BAYONNE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riggio Valve (riggiovalve.com) has been named by Velan, a world leader in industrial valves, as a Level II modification/service provider for their valves. This classifies Riggio among the highest qualified service providers for Velan products around the world.

Velan is a leader in the design and production of a wide range of cast and forged steel gate, globe, check, ball, triple offset, highly engineered severe service valves, and steam traps offering superior performance across all major industrial applications. Riggio Valve is fully equipped to support Velan's products and has repair, modification and testing capabilities to cover the complete Velan line.

Capabilities include:

Seating Surface Hard Facing

Flange Surface Modifications

Bypass, Warm up & Drain Modifications

Yoke Extensions

Actuator Mounting

Fugitive Emissions Packing

Live Loading

Water, Steam & Air Testing

Riggio Valve President, Vincent D. Riggio understands the importance of this relationship. "We're honored to be recognized as a Level II service provider for a world valve leader. The Riggio team is at-the-ready to do whatever it takes to support our service partner, Velan."

Riggio Valve was founded in 1945 and has been in continual operation for more than 75 years. The company focuses on its core mission of competently and safely solving the valve needs of customers in the northeastern United States and offers turn-key emergency and planned valve services and outage support, rebuilding of safety valves, control valves, parallel slide gate valves, turbine valves, line boring, CNC machining and "R" stamp welding. Riggio Valve believes that smart solutions, old-school ethics and solid teamwork are the tools to forge long-term customer relationships. For more information on Riggio Valve, visit riggiovalve.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/riggio-valve/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bob Nichols

Vice President, Sales

201-707-2811

