Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale to Keynote IASB Annual Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Emmy winning entrepreneur, bestselling author and top Latina speaker Gaby Natale is breaking barriers by delivering the closing keynote at the International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB) annual convention.

ENGAGE -the signature event of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB)- is the largest gathering of speaker bureau, agency and speaker management professionals in the world. Past notable speakers include Arianna Huffington, founder of Thrive Global, bestselling author Mel Robbins and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, among others.

"Breaking barriers has always been at the core of my mission. By standing on that big stage, I want to send a message to people from all walks of life that our uniqueness is our gift to this world, and that we should share it to redefine what is possible as we transition from transactional to transformational," explained Natale.

The International Association of Speakers Bureaus ENGAGE Convention will take place November 10-12 in Chicago. This invitation-only event features two days of educational programming, industry and roundtable discussions and robust networking opportunities. Select sessions from the Main Stage will also be live streamed to our members around the globe who are not able to be on-site.

The Mission of the International Association of Speakers Bureaus (IASB) is to provide global leadership in facilitating the exchange of ideas and expertise, advocating for our value, and promoting standards of excellence, for the speaker bureau industry.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

