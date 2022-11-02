Wemade attracts investments from Shinhan-Kiwoom-Microsoft

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade (CEO Henry Chang) attracts KRW 66 billion (approximately USD 46 million) investments today. Shinhan Asset Management, Kiwoom Securities and Microsoft Corporation have participated in this round.

Despite the uncertain external environment and severe market volatility, Wemade has remarkably succeeded to attract new capital from prominent domestic financial investors and a foreign strategic investor at favorable conditions.

"This is a meaningful investment by reputable financial and strategic investors with proven track records." said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "Wemade and Wemix will continue to exert efforts to attract more capital and actively invest to build the global digital economy platform."

Wemade, which was founded in 2000, services many games including MIR4 that is based on the popular Legend of Mir series IP. The MIR4 Global has become the world's first well-made blockbuster blockchain game since the company entered the blockchain industry in 2018.

Recently the company successfully launched its own blockchain mainnet WEMIX3.0 including 100% collateralized stablecoin WEMIX$ and a DeFi platform WEMIX.Fi. A new economy platform NILE that supports NFT and DAO will be introduced soon as well. (EOD)

