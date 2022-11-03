ACELYRIN, INC. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a late-stage biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Shao-Lee Lin, MD, PhD will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel Healthcare Conference 2022

Dates: November 15-16, 2022

Location: New York City

Company Presentation: November 15 at 4:45 pm EST





Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Dates: November 15 - 17, 2022

Location: London, UK

Company Presentation: November 17 at 2:05 pm GMT





5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Dates: November 30 – December 2, 2022

Location: Virtual

Fireside Chat: November 30 at 2:40 pm EST

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. Under an exclusive licensing arrangement with Affibody AB, ACELYRIN holds global development and commercialization rights to izokibep, including in the United States, European Union, and Japan (excluding select Asian countries). For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com

