Alaska Airlines expands one-of-a-kind flight subscription service to Salt Lake City just in time for ski season, holidays

Flight Pass adds fourth state, subscribers earn elite status during month-long promotion

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines, the only U.S. airline to offer a pay-by-month flight subscription service, is expanding its popular program to Salt Lake City less than a year after its launch.

Flight Pass subscribers will now be able to fly between Salt Lake City and San Francisco or San Diego, in addition to 18 other routes throughout California and select cities in Nevada and Arizona. The addition of the Salt Lake City routes outside of the Golden State comes just in time for the start of ski season and the gift-giving holidays.

The service allows guests to book six, 12 or 24 roundtrip flights at a fixed-monthly rate. Subscribers lock in main cabin deals for a full year and pay taxes and fees when booking flights, which cost as low as $14.61 per flight.

Since its launch in February, Flight Pass has grown steadily among frequent travelers on the West Coast, particularly among Millennials and Generation Z from Northern California. The most booked Flight Pass routes connect between the major metro areas in California, while the most popular plan among the Flight Pass options is the $49 per month service that includes six roundtrip flights a year. Flight Pass is currently offered in select cities in California, Nevada, Arizona and now Utah.

"Utah is a popular ski and outdoor recreation destination among our California subscribers, and we're happy to now make those trips more affordable and accessible with Flight Pass," said Neil Thwaites, Alaska Airlines regional vice-president of California. "We're also excited to introduce Flight Pass to Utah and provide Salt Lake City travelers with an affordable option for their frequent travel to California."

Alaska Airlines also announced on Wednesday it's offering complimentary Mileage Plan MVP member status upgrades to those who sign-up for Flight Pass.

From now until Nov. 30, new Flight Pass subscribers will earn complimentary MVP status for 12 months while new Flight Pass Pro subscribers will automatically earn MVP Gold status, if eligible. For existing subscribers enrolled in qualifying Flight Pass plans, Alaska Airlines is making their year of travel even more rewarding with complimentary MVP or MVP Gold status through 2023.

"To thank subscribers for their commitment to Alaska Airlines, elite benefits that would normally be earned after flying for a year can now be enjoyed from the very beginning," said Thwaites. "Flight Pass members will be able to enjoy the perks of being Mileage Plan elite members throughout their subscription, including upgrades to First Class and Premium Class, earned bonus miles and free checked bags."

Terms and conditions:

This offer is valid only for Mileage Plan™ members who are actively subscribed to a qualifying Flight Pass subscription as of November 3, 2022, or who subscribe to a qualifying Flight Pass subscription on or before November 30, 2022. Subscribers enrolled in the Flight Pass 12 or 24 trips-per-year plans will be granted complimentary MVP status through December 2023. Subscribers enrolled in the Flight Pass Pro 12 or 24 trips-per-year plans will be granted complimentary MVP Gold status through December 2023. Subscribers enrolled in any 6 trips-per-year plans are not eligible. The tier status gift will arrive in the Mileage Plan™ member's account no later than December 7, 2022 following the end of the promotional period on November 30, 2022. Offer valid only for legal residents of California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah. Members must remain active Flight Pass subscribers in good standing in a 12 or 24 trips-per-year plan to maintain their gifted tier status through December 2023. Alaska Airlines reserves the right to rescind gifted tier status for any reason, including failure to remain a Flight Pass subscriber in a 12 or 24 trips-per-year plan and/or failure to make monthly subscription payments. All terms and conditions of the Mileage Plan™ program apply. Offer subject to change without notice.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for latest news. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

